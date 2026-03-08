Mahama Departs for South Korea to Hold Talks With President Lee and Business Leaders

President John Dramani Mahama departed Accra on Sunday for a working visit to South Korea running from March 10 to March 14, 2026, with bilateral meetings, a ship-naming ceremony, and investment talks among the key engagements on his itinerary.

A statement issued by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, confirmed that Mahama is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and later meet the Speaker of the Korean National Assembly, Woo Won-shik.

A notable highlight of the visit will take place in the southern industrial city of Ulsan, where Mahama will attend a ship-naming ceremony at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard, one of the largest maritime engineering facilities in the world. The occasion is expected to signal expanding maritime cooperation between the two countries at a time when Ghana is developing its port and shipping infrastructure along the Gulf of Guinea.

Mahama is also scheduled to address a conferment ceremony at Yonsei University, one of South Korea’s most distinguished institutions of higher learning.

The President will engage with members of the Ghanaian community living, studying, and working in South Korea, and hold a dinner meeting with business leaders to explore investment and trade opportunities between the two countries.

The visit forms part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen economic cooperation between Ghana and South Korea. South Korea’s trajectory from post-war reconstruction to one of the world’s most advanced industrial economies has long been cited by Ghanaian policymakers as a model for technology-led development.

Ghana and South Korea have maintained diplomatic ties since the latter half of the twentieth century, with cooperation spanning infrastructure, information technology, development assistance, and cultural exchange.