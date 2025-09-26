Mahama Demands Reparations for Slave Trade

President John Dramani Mahama called for international reparations to African countries over the trans-Atlantic slave trade and colonial exploitation during Thursday’s United Nations General Assembly address.

Speaking at the 80th Session, Mahama announced Ghana plans to introduce a formal motion before the UN to press these demands. The move positions Ghana as the leading African voice on reparations advocacy.

“The slave trade must be recognized as the greatest crime against humanity,” Mahama told the assembly. He described Ghana as the African champion on reparations issues.

The president reminded delegates that more than 12.5 million Africans were forcibly transported to create wealth for Western nations. This historical injustice forms the foundation of Ghana’s reparations argument.

Still, Mahama highlighted a painful irony. Western governments paid compensation to former slave owners after abolition, treating freed Africans as property whose loss required financial restitution.

By contrast, no compensation was ever provided to enslaved people or their descendants. This disparity underscores the moral case for current reparations demands, according to Ghana’s position.

The president’s demands extend beyond slavery. He called for reparations covering colonization impacts, including natural resource theft and cultural artifact looting that continues today.

That said, implementation remains complex. Previous reparations discussions at international forums have faced resistance from former colonial powers, though growing African unity strengthens the movement.

Mahama’s UN address represents Ghana’s most direct challenge yet to the international community on this issue. The formal motion, once introduced, will test global willingness to address historical wrongs through concrete action.

In practice, success depends on building broader international coalition support beyond African nations. Ghana’s leadership role could influence other countries to join the reparations campaign.