Mahama Demands Africa’s Permanent UN Security Council Seat

President John Dramani Mahama delivered a comprehensive address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, demanding fundamental reforms to give Africa permanent representation on the Security Council while showcasing Ghana’s economic turnaround as proof of the continent’s resilience.

Speaking at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, Mahama argued that the current system grants World War II victors “almost totalitarian guardianship” over global affairs, contradicting the UN Charter’s principle of sovereign equality among member states.

“If the UN truly believes in the sovereign equality of its members, Africa must have a permanent seat on the Security Council,” Mahama declared to delegates, echoing calls that African leaders have made for three decades since Nelson Mandela’s landmark 1995 address.

The Ghanaian leader challenged the absolute nature of veto powers held by the five permanent Security Council members, insisting that no single nation should wield such influence over global conflicts. “The General Assembly must have the authority to challenge it,” he stated, proposing mechanisms to prevent countries from using vetoes to protect their own interests during disputes.

Mahama leveraged Ghana’s dramatic economic recovery to illustrate Africa’s potential, citing his administration’s “Reset Agenda” launched in January upon taking office for a second non-consecutive term. “In just eight months, we have achieved a significant reduction in inflation from 23.8% in December 2024 to 11.5% in August 2025, restoring price stability for our citizens,” he told the assembly.

The president highlighted Ghana’s currency performance, noting that Bloomberg data showed the Ghana cedi outpaced all global currencies in gains against the US dollar since April, though recent reports indicate the currency has faced challenges in the third quarter.

Beyond economic achievements, Mahama addressed pressing global conflicts, delivering pointed criticism of the ongoing violence in Gaza. Using vivid metaphorical language, he condemned the international community’s reluctance to confront atrocities directly: “If it looks like a duck, it swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, well, then it must be a duck. The crimes in Gaza must stop.”

The president also criticized technological platforms for deepening global divisions despite promises of connectivity. He warned that algorithms “reinforce isolation by using algorithms that ensure that we do not receive new ideas and perspectives, but rather more of the same content,” contributing to the spread of disinformation and polarization.

On natural resources, Mahama called for African nations to assert greater sovereignty over their wealth, arguing that current extraction models benefit foreign companies while leaving local communities impoverished. “The days of parceling out vast concession areas to foreign interests for exploitation must come to an end,” he declared.

The address encompassed broader geopolitical issues, including calls for removing the blockade on Cuba, citing Ghana’s founding principle of seeking “to be friends with all and enemies to none.” Mahama praised Cuba as “a faithful friend of Africa” that supported the continent’s fight against apartheid.

Mahama’s speech comes at a critical juncture for Ghana and Africa, as the continent seeks greater influence in global governance while managing economic challenges and development priorities. His emphasis on Ghana’s recovery serves as a counternarrative to persistent stereotypes about African economic capability.

The president positioned Africa not merely as part of the global future but as “the very catalyst of global change,” challenging Western perceptions while demanding concrete structural reforms in international institutions.

His calls for UN reform reflect growing frustration among developing nations with institutions established nearly 80 years ago, when many African countries remained under colonial rule. The demand for permanent Security Council representation has gained momentum as Africa’s economic and political influence has grown.

The comprehensive address underscored Mahama’s vision of a multipolar world where African nations exercise greater agency in international affairs, backed by improved economic performance and stronger negotiating positions in global forums.