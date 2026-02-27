Mahama Defends Cocoa Price Cut From Parliament Floor as Minority Waves Pods in Protest

President John Dramani Mahama used his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday to defend the government’s 28.6 percent reduction in the cocoa producer price, pledging sector-wide reforms to restore farmer confidence, even as opposition lawmakers staged the most visible parliamentary protest of the year inside the chamber at the same moment he spoke.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament arrived at Parliament wearing black sashes bearing the inscription “Cocoa Akuafo Yɛyɛ Mɔbɔ Dodo,” a Twi phrase meaning “cocoa farmers have become so pitiful,” and held up raw cocoa pods during the address to signal their rejection of the price decision.

The government reduced the cocoa producer price from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per 64-kilogram bag on February 12, 2026, citing a sharp fall in international cocoa prices from an average of $7,200 per tonne to approximately $4,100 per tonne. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who chairs the Producer Price Review Committee (PPRC), said the cut was necessary to reflect current international market realities and address mounting liquidity pressures at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

Mahama acknowledged the pain of the adjustment but framed it as an unavoidable fiscal choice. “While fully understanding the concerns and protest of our farmers, I can firmly assure them that the reforms by government will see a total transformation of the cocoa sector,” he told Parliament. He added that failing to act would have reversed recent economic gains and returned Ghana to the financial difficulties from which it is only now emerging.

The broader reform package announced alongside the price cut includes converting GH¢5.8 billion in COCOBOD legacy debt into equity, introducing an automatic price adjustment mechanism linked to international market trends, replacing the syndicated loan financing model with domestic cocoa bonds, and mandating that at least 50 percent of all cocoa beans be processed locally from the 2026/2027 crop season.

Farmer reaction on the ground has been stark. In Konongo, Asante Akim farmer Isaac Opoku told a parliamentary forum that it was unacceptable for government to announce a price at the start of the season and then reduce it midway. “How can the government use the new price to buy some of the cocoa and then decide to reduce the price to buy the remaining?” he asked. Farmer Afua Badu said she had never witnessed a producer price reduction in her years of farming, adding that the policy reversal had shattered trust in the pricing system.

Demonstrations were recorded across the Western North, Central, and Ashanti regions, with hundreds of farmers picketing COCOBOD district offices and warning that sustained low prices could trigger farm abandonment and accelerate smuggling of beans across the border into Côte d’Ivoire, where farmgate prices are perceived to be more competitive.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga dismissed the parliamentary protests as politically driven, insisting that the demonstrations do not reflect the views of the core cocoa-growing community.

Ghana is the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, with the sector supporting an estimated 800,000 smallholder farming households and accounting for a significant share of the country’s agricultural export earnings.