Mahama Cuts Sod for Markets and Schools Across Northern Region

President John Dramani Mahama extended his northern Resetting Ghana tour on Saturday, April 18, cutting sods for multiple projects across the Nanumba North Municipality and Tamale as part of a two-day engagement aimed at accelerating infrastructure delivery in the region.

The tour, which is the second leg of the Resetting Ghana initiative following an earlier stop in the Bono Region, is designed to give citizens, led by traditional leaders, the opportunity to engage the President directly on policy implementation, the impact of development projects, and concerns needing redress.

Beyond the flagship 24-hour market in Bimbilla, the President also cut sod for the construction of accommodation facilities at Bimbilla Senior High School and the Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education, directing resources toward improving infrastructure for teaching and learning in the area.

In Tamale, Mahama further broke ground for a second 24-hour economy market at Kukuo and inspected ongoing projects under the government’s Big Push development agenda.

Addressing farmers and residents in Bimbilla, Mahama said the 24-hour market programme is designed specifically to address post-harvest losses that continue to erode farmers’ incomes, particularly for perishable crops such as yam during peak harvest periods. He argued that without ready markets and adequate storage, agricultural output cannot translate into income. “These markets will not only serve as trading hubs but will also include warehouses, clinics, banks, restaurants, and administrative offices to support 24-hour operations,” he said.

According to the Northern Regional Minister, who presided at the Bimbilla ceremony, the market complex will also include car parks, a school, a clinic, and a police station, making it a comprehensive economic hub designed to serve traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs in the municipality around the clock.

On Sunday, the President will open his government to public scrutiny at a town hall meeting at the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, where government appointees will account for major policy interventions over the past year.

The 24-hour market rollout across all 261 districts forms the retail infrastructure pillar of the government’s broader 24-hour economy agenda, which aims to deepen agricultural value chains, reduce waste at the farm gate, and connect production more directly to consumption.