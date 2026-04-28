Mahama Cuts Sod for Kotoka Airport Concourse Amid Rising Passenger Numbers

President John Dramani Mahama has launched the construction of an interconnecting concourse between Terminals 2 and 3 at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra, as Ghana moves to address growing congestion at its busiest air gateway and solidify its ambitions as West Africa’s premier aviation hub.

The sod-cutting ceremony, held on Monday 27 April 2026, marks the start of a project the President described as a strategic investment in efficiency, passenger experience, and Ghana’s long-term economic positioning, rather than a mere symbolic gesture.

Passenger traffic at the airport has grown from 1.8 million in 2022 to 2.5 million in 2025, but that growth has brought mounting pressure on facilities, particularly during peak hours between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm, when congestion affects check-in, immigration, security screening, boarding, and baggage handling.

The new concourse will connect Terminals 2 and 3 and include five passenger boarding air bridges, expanded waiting areas, VIP lounges, and retail and commercial facilities.

The airport expansion forms part of a wider aviation modernisation agenda. Regional airports in Bolgatanga, Wa, and Nsuatre are being developed, work is ongoing to extend the Kumasi airport runway to accommodate larger aircraft, and a new 54-metre air traffic control tower is nearing completion. A seven-storey car park with capacity for approximately 2,000 vehicles is also planned at Terminal 3, incorporating retail outlets, restaurants, a viewing lounge, conference facilities, and an airport hotel.

Advanced 3D scanners are also planned for Terminals 2 and 3 to streamline security screening, removing the need for passengers to remove laptops and tablets during the process.

On broader aviation policy, President Mahama disclosed he is meeting a government taskforce this week to receive a roadmap for re-establishing Ghana’s national airline. He also announced plans to introduce an electronic visa system that will allow travellers to apply online without visiting embassies, as part of efforts to make Ghana a more accessible travel destination.