Mahama Courts Chinese Investment for Tri Regional Green Digital City

President John Dramani Mahama has invited Chinese investors to participate in Ghana’s ambitious green digital city project, unveiling plans for a new urban center spanning three regions that would showcase cutting-edge technology, sustainable energy systems, and modern infrastructure over a 20-year development timeline.

Speaking at a Presidential Investment Forum in Beijing on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Mahama revealed that the proposed city would straddle the Greater Accra, Volta, and Eastern regions, positioning it as a centerpiece of his administration’s industrial transformation agenda and a symbol of Ghana’s future as a hub for green innovation and smart urban development.

“As part of Ghana’s transformation, we plan to establish a new green city that will straddle the three regions of Greater Accra, Volta, and Eastern Regions,” the president told assembled Chinese investors and officials. “I will soon inaugurate an inter-ministerial committee to guide the design and feasibility study of this new city.”

Mahama disclosed that he would appoint a transaction advisor to lead the implementation process for what he described as a “green digital city that will display cutting-edge technology in urban design, planning, and innovation.” The development would unfold in four phases over two decades, with the first phase expected to commence before the end of his current tenure.

The announcement came during a high-profile three-day official visit to China that began with Mahama’s arrival in Beijing on October 11 alongside First Lady Lordina Mahama. The trip centers on participation in the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women but has expanded to include significant economic diplomacy aimed at strengthening Ghana-China bilateral relations.

On the morning of October 14, President Xi Jinping received Mahama at the Great Hall of the People, marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The meeting underscored China’s continued interest in African development and infrastructure projects, areas where Chinese companies have become dominant players across the continent.

The green digital city project aligns with Mahama’s 24-hour economy and reset agenda, both flagship initiatives aimed at generating employment, promoting industrial growth, and accelerating digital transformation. By emphasizing sustainability and technology integration from conception, the project seeks to leapfrog traditional urban development patterns that often result in congestion, pollution, and infrastructure deficits.

The choice to span three regions suggests strategic thinking about leveraging different geographic advantages. Greater Accra provides proximity to existing commercial infrastructure and the seat of government. The Volta Region offers hydroelectric power resources and potential for renewable energy integration. The Eastern Region contributes agricultural productivity and manufacturing potential, creating a diverse economic base for the new city.

However, significant questions remain about financing, land acquisition, and implementation logistics for such an ambitious undertaking. Ghana’s fiscal constraints, following years of debt accumulation and a recent debt restructuring, raise concerns about the government’s capacity to finance major infrastructure projects without substantially increasing external borrowing.

Chinese investment could prove crucial to making the project viable. Chinese construction companies and financiers have extensive experience developing new cities and special economic zones across Asia and increasingly in Africa. Their participation could provide both capital and technical expertise necessary for executing a project of this magnitude.

The announcement coincided with other significant economic news from Mahama’s Beijing visit. The president revealed that Ghana and China would finalize a zero-tariff trade agreement by the end of October 2025, potentially opening Chinese markets to Ghanaian products without tariff barriers. China announced in December 2024 that it would extend zero-tariff treatment to all least-developed countries with diplomatic relations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, speaking at the same investment forum, praised Mahama’s leadership in addressing key economic challenges since assuming office. His comments suggested the administration views the China visit as validation of its economic management and reform agenda.

The green digital city concept reflects global trends toward sustainable urban development and smart city technologies. Countries from Saudi Arabia to Malaysia have announced similar projects, though execution has often lagged behind ambitious announcements. Ghana’s challenge will be translating vision into tangible progress while maintaining fiscal discipline.

Environmental considerations loom large in the project’s framing. Ghana faces increasing climate change impacts including coastal erosion, irregular rainfall patterns, and rising temperatures. A development explicitly designed around renewable energy, efficient resource use, and climate resilience could demonstrate African leadership in sustainable urbanization.

The digital emphasis addresses Ghana’s ambitions to become a regional technology hub. The country has made strides in mobile money adoption, digital government services, and telecommunications infrastructure. A purpose-built city incorporating fiber optic networks, smart grid systems, and digital public services from inception could accelerate technological adoption and innovation.

However, skeptics might question whether Ghana needs a new city when existing urban centers like Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi struggle with basic infrastructure gaps. Critics could argue that resources would be better spent upgrading existing cities rather than building new ones, particularly given the capital intensity of greenfield urban development.

The 20-year timeline and four-phase structure suggest awareness that such projects require sustained commitment across multiple political cycles. Whether successive governments will maintain support for a project initiated by Mahama’s administration remains uncertain, given Ghana’s competitive political environment where new governments often deprioritize predecessors’ initiatives.

Land acquisition presents another potential challenge. The project’s tri-regional footprint means navigating different chieftaincy structures, customary land ownership arrangements, and local community interests. Ensuring fair compensation and community buy-in will be essential for avoiding disputes that have derailed other major projects.

The inter-ministerial committee’s establishment signals intent to coordinate across relevant government agencies including lands, environment, energy, communications, and local government. Effective inter-agency collaboration has often proven challenging in Ghana’s bureaucracy, making the committee’s composition and authority crucial to project success.

The transaction advisor’s role will be similarly critical. This position typically involves structuring financing, managing procurement, coordinating technical studies, and interfacing with potential investors and contractors. Selecting an advisor with relevant experience and credibility will influence investor confidence in the project’s viability.

For Chinese investors specifically, Ghana offers several attractions beyond this particular project. The country’s relative political stability, English-language business environment, and strategic location in West Africa make it an appealing base for companies seeking African market access. A major urban development project could serve as an anchor for broader Chinese investment in manufacturing, services, and logistics.

Yet Chinese investments in Africa have faced increasing scrutiny over debt sustainability, environmental standards, and labor practices. Ghana’s experience with Chinese-financed infrastructure includes both successes and controversies. The Bui Dam project demonstrated Chinese capacity to deliver major infrastructure, while concerns about debt levels and contract terms have generated public debate.

Mahama’s pitch to Chinese investors comes at a moment when China itself is refocusing its Belt and Road Initiative toward smaller, more sustainable projects after criticism that earlier mega-projects created debt distress for recipient countries. The green digital city, if properly structured, could align with China’s evolving approach to international development cooperation.

The project’s success will ultimately depend on detailed planning, realistic cost estimates, appropriate risk allocation between public and private sectors, and sustained political will. Grand announcements of new cities have become common across Africa, but translating vision into livable, economically viable urban centers has proven far more difficult.

As Mahama’s China visit continues, the green digital city proposal serves as a centerpiece for showcasing Ghana’s development ambitions and investment opportunities. Whether it becomes a transformative reality or joins the long list of announced but unexecuted mega-projects will depend on decisions and actions taken in the months and years ahead.