Mahama Confirms Three Garment Factories and SOE Revival Drive in SONA Address

President John Dramani Mahama has given formal parliamentary confirmation to plans for three private-sector-backed garment factories targeting 27,000 jobs, while committing to the revival of five dormant state-owned enterprises that once anchored Ghana’s industrial base, in what amounts to the government’s most detailed industrial policy statement since taking office.

Delivering the 2026 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Friday, February 27, the President positioned the garment initiative as the first concrete output of a multi-sector industrial transformation programme being implemented by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry. The three factories, to be sited in the Eastern, Central, and Bono East regions, will operate on a 24-hour multi-shift model under the government’s 24-Hour Economy Policy, with each facility expected to absorb approximately 3,000 workers per shift and production contracts already secured to ensure demand-driven operations.

“As a first step, we are collaborating with the private sector to establish three new garment factories in the Eastern, Central and Bono East regions. This will create an estimated 27,000 jobs,” President Mahama told Parliament.

The factories form part of a broader industrial push covering pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing, automotive component assembly, and contract farming and agro-processing. Their establishment is expected to generate downstream employment across upstream sectors, including cotton supply, dyeing, cutting, finishing, and logistics, while supplying apparel for export markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework. Ghana, as host of the AfCFTA Secretariat in Accra, is positioned to leverage the agreement’s tariff reduction architecture to access the continental market for locally manufactured garments.

In a parallel commitment that drew attention for its ambition, the President reaffirmed government’s intention to source strategic investors to revive five state enterprises that have been idle for years: Volta Star Textiles Factory, Komenda Sugar Factory, Pwalugu Tomato Factory, the national Meat Factory, and Akosombo Textiles Limited. The factories collectively represent decades of failed starts and structural neglect, and their revival, if executed, would substantially expand Ghana’s processing capacity across textiles, food, and meat value chains.

The industrial announcements were supported by strong non-traditional export data. Ghana recorded 27.04 per cent growth in non-traditional export earnings in 2025, reaching $4.87 billion, which the President attributed to early gains from the Accelerated Export Development Programme launched the same year.