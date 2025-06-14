Mahama Confirms Nursing Trainee Allowances to Resume Next Month

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that delayed allowances for nursing trainees will begin disbursement in July 2025.

Speaking at a durbar of chiefs in Nalerigu during his North East Region Thank You Tour, the president confirmed all administrative processes for the payments have been completed.

“Your ‘allawa’ is being processed and payments will start hitting accounts next month,” Mahama declared to applause from attendees. The announcement follows months of uncertainty surrounding the trainee allowances, which have been a persistent concern in Ghana’s healthcare education sector.

The president framed the allowance restoration as part of broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare workforce. “We remain committed to supporting our future nurses and midwives through consistent financial assistance,” Mahama stated, emphasizing his administration’s focus on professional dignity for healthcare workers.

The impending payments come after sustained advocacy from nursing student groups and opposition lawmakers, who had criticized the delay as detrimental to trainee welfare. Nursing trainee allowances were reintroduced in 2023 after being converted to student loans in 2017, with implementation challenges causing periodic disbursement gaps.

Ghana’s nursing training colleges currently enroll over 80,000 students annually, with the allowance program seen as crucial for maintaining enrollment in critical healthcare fields. The July rollout will test the government’s ability to maintain regular payment schedules amid ongoing fiscal constraints.