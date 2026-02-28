Mahama Confirms e-Visa Launch, Zero Passport Backlog in SONA Address

President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed that Ghana’s long-anticipated national electronic visa (e-Visa) platform has entered the design and procurement phases, with a firm rollout targeted for 2026, forming part of a wider overhaul of the country’s passport and visa architecture announced during the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered to Parliament on Friday, February 27.

The President told Parliament that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has already implemented a five-day visa processing service across Ghanaian missions abroad, and that procurement for the e-Visa platform is advancing steadily. The digital system, once live, will enable foreign nationals to apply online, submit supporting documents, pay fees electronically, and receive entry approvals without visiting a Ghanaian embassy or consulate in person.

“Concomitantly, significant progress has been made in the design and procurement phases of a national electronic visa (e-Visa) platform, with a targeted rollout planned for 2026,” President Mahama said.

Ghana has also signed visa waiver agreements with 11 countries as part of a drive to deepen trade ties, attract investment, and expand people-to-people links globally.

On passport services, the President disclosed that a 24-hour production operation launched at the MoFA headquarters has successfully cleared an inherited backlog of more than 40,000 passport applications, bringing the outstanding queue to zero. All passports nationwide are now guaranteed to be delivered within 15 working days.

Seven new Passport Application Centres have also been opened in the Upper East, Oti, Ahafo, Bono East, North East, Savannah, and Western North regions, meaning all 16 regional capitals in Ghana now host a dedicated centre.

The consular reforms form part of the government’s broader Reset Agenda to position Ghana as a digitally enabled, globally accessible destination for tourism, investment, and diaspora engagement.