Mahama Confesses Watching Black Stars Matches Tests His Nerves

President John Dramani Mahama has made a candid admission about the emotional toll of supporting Ghana’s Black Stars, revealing that watching the national team play live requires him to brace himself mentally and even physically.

During a morale-boosting visit to the team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers, the President joked that he’d been advised to eat before attending matches, highlighting the anxiety that grips him when Ghana takes the field. His humorous yet honest revelation came as he visited the squad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 19, 2025, accompanied by Sports Minister Kofi Adams, former captain Asamoah Gyan, and Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.

“I’ll take time off and watch the game myself. Even though my heart is not very good at watching soccer, I will brave it,” Mahama told the players, demonstrating his commitment to supporting the team despite his personal discomfort with the tension of live football.

The President’s visit came at a crucial moment for the Black Stars, who were preparing for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. Mahama lamented Ghana’s early exits from the 2021 and 2023 AFCON tournaments and the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 edition, but expressed hope for better days ahead.

His remarks resonated with millions of Ghanaians who share the same nervous energy whenever the national team competes. The President’s willingness to admit his anxiety humanizes the often nerve-wracking experience of supporting a team that carries the nation’s hopes and aspirations.

“They said I should eat before I go and sit down, and my hope is that you’ll justify my sitting and watching you guys,” he told the squad, drawing laughter while underscoring his expectations for their performance.

The timing of Mahama’s visit proved fortuitous. Following their emphatic 5-0 victory over Chad, the President lauded the Black Stars for their performance, expressing his delight on social media. However, he also cautioned the team against complacency as they pursued their World Cup qualification campaign.

Mahama’s support for the Black Stars extends beyond ceremonial visits. His genuine emotional investment in the team’s fortunes reflects the broader national sentiment about football’s central place in Ghanaian society. The President’s acknowledgment that watching matches tests his nerves demonstrates the universal nature of football fandom, transcending political office and status.

The Black Stars’ recent struggles, including missing out on the 2025 AFCON tournament, have disappointed fans nationwide. Yet Mahama’s message carried a tone of encouragement rather than criticism, signaling his belief that the team can rediscover its winning form.

As Ghana continues its quest for World Cup qualification, the President’s public display of support serves as both motivation for the players and reassurance for fans that their leaders share their passion for the national team’s success.