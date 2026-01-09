Mahama Commissions 100 Pickups To Strengthen Policing

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, January 8, 2026, commissioned and handed over 100 Nissan Navara pickup vehicles to the Ghana Police Service, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening internal security through sustained investment and decisive leadership.

The ceremony, held at the Emergency Command Centre at the National Police Headquarters in Accra, formed part of a broader government strategy to modernise Ghana’s security architecture and enhance the operational effectiveness of the Police Service nationwide.

Speaking at the event, President Mahama issued a strong warning to criminal elements, declaring that the state would respond ruthlessly to any attack on police personnel.

“Anybody who harms, injures or kills a police officer, this government together with the police will deal very ruthlessly with them. We will hunt them down and neutralise them. If you shoot at a police officer, we will come after you,” he stated.

Promise fulfilled

Describing the occasion as more than a routine ceremony, President Mahama said it marked the fulfilment of a pledge he made in December 2025 when 40 armoured vehicles were handed over to the Police Service. “Today is not an ordinary ceremony. It is a moment of responsibility honoured and a promise fulfilled. I said then that security requires consistency, not ceremony. With the commissioning of these 100 pickup vehicles, we are delivering on that pledge. This government does what it says it will do,” he said.

He stressed that the vehicles symbolised credibility, public trust and a firm commitment to national safety, noting that the Ghana Police Service remained the most visible arm of the state’s security apparatus. “To demand results without providing the necessary logistics and tools would be irresponsible.

Speaking further, president Mahama noted that hese pickups are operational necessities. They will improve patrols, reduce response time, extend policing to hard-to-reach areas and strengthen police visibility nationwide,” the President explained.

He also disclosed that the 100 pickups constituted the first batch of several vehicles to be supplied to the Police Service under an ongoing retooling programme.

Accountability and professionalism

While assuring the Police Service of government’s continued support, the President emphasised accountability, professionalism and respect for human rights.

“These vehicles are entrusted to you on behalf of the people of Ghana. They are instruments of service, not symbols of power. They must be properly deployed, professionally used, carefully maintained and fully accounted for. This administration will not tolerate misuse, waste or indiscipline,” he cautioned.

He added that a strong police service must always operate within the law, stressing that authority must be exercised with restraint and that respect for human rights was non-negotiable.

President Mahama said the additional logistics would support crime prevention efforts, community policing, and coordinated operations against organised crime, highway robbery, illegal mining and cross-border threats.

“No part of Ghana is beyond the reach of the state, and no community will be abandoned. Peace is the foundation of development, and without security, progress cannot be sustained,” he said.

IGP expresses gratitude.

In a welcome address, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, described the commissioning as a defining moment in the retooling of the Ghana Police Service. “Your Excellency, your presence here today is not only symbolic; it is a powerful statement of leadership, commitment and trust in the Ghana Police Service,” he said.

The IGP recalled the President’s pledge in December 2025 that police retooling would be a sustained national priority and not a one-off exercise, adding, “Today, you have kept your word.”

Mr Yohuno noted that modern policing had become more complex, mobile and intelligence-driven, requiring greater visibility and rapid response.

“These vehicles represent more than logistics. They represent reach, response and reassurance. From urban centres to remote communities, they will enable our officers to move faster, patrol longer and respond more effectively,” he said.

He assured the President and the public that strict deployment protocols and maintenance schedules had been put in place and that commanders would be held directly responsible for the proper use of the vehicles.

Shared responsibility

The IGP urged police officers to match government’s investment with professionalism, discipline and respect for human rights, reminding them that the vehicles were instruments of service to the Ghanaian people.

He also called on the public to continue partnering with the Police Service by sharing information and supporting lawful operations. “Security is a shared responsibility. When the police and the public work together, criminals have nowhere to hide,” he said.

Dignitaries present

The event was attended by the National Security Coordinator, retired Inspectors-General of Police including COP (Rtd) Kofi Boakye, the Director of Operations at the Presidency, members of the Police Council, the Chief of Air Staff representing the Chief of Defence Staff, heads of other security services, members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), as well as senior officers and men of the Ghana Police Service.

President Mahama formally commissioned the vehicles into service, expressing confidence that they would contribute to safer communities across the country. “Leadership is measured not by promises made, but by promises kept. Today, we have kept faith with the Ghana Police Service and with the people of Ghana,” he said.

