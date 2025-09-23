Mahama Champions Africa Health Sovereignty at UN Assembly

President John Dramani Mahama positioned Ghana at the forefront of Africa’s health independence movement during the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), leading continental efforts to reduce medical dependency on external partners while advocating for sustainable healthcare financing.

At Monday’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) meeting themed “Securing Africa’s Health Sovereignty,” President Mahama declared that “health is not a cost, it is the engine of productivity and the foundation of sovereignty”, challenging African leaders to prioritize healthcare investments as development imperatives rather than expenditures.

The Africa CDC Committee of Heads of State and Government commended Mahama’s leadership in advancing the health sovereignty agenda and requested the organization to host the Africa Health Sovereignty Initiative under his guidance, positioning Ghana’s president as the continental champion for medical independence efforts.

President Mahama will unveil “The Accra Reset: Reimagining Global Governance for Health and Development” during a side event on Tuesday at 8:00 pm, presenting his vision for transforming international health cooperation and development frameworks.

The president’s continental leadership comes as Africa seeks to reduce reliance on imported pharmaceuticals and strengthen preparedness for future health emergencies. Citing Ghana’s experience, Mahama urged leaders to cut wasteful expenditure and channel funds toward improving health facilities, training professionals, and producing medicines and vaccines locally.

Meanwhile, First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama delivered a compelling call for global child protection during the 7th Annual Prayer Service for Children, organized on the UNGA margins. Mrs. Mahama addressed the gathering at the Church Center for the United Nations on Monday, September 22, advocating for decisive action to protect vulnerable children worldwide.

In her prayer for the world’s children, the First Lady said: “Heavenly Father, I lift the needy and orphaned children in Ghana and across the world into your loving care. I ask that you surround them with protection, comfort, and hope for a brighter future”, emphasizing collaborative efforts needed amid increasing global uncertainties.

The prayer service, organized by World Vision International and other faith-based humanitarian organizations under the theme “A Moment of Hope,” took place from 8:00 to 9:00 AM Eastern Time at the Tillman Chapel, bringing together global leaders and faith communities focused on child welfare issues.

The president’s health sovereignty initiative reflects growing African consensus that medical independence represents a strategic imperative for continental security and development. The Africa CDC meeting highlighted urgent needs for local vaccine manufacturing capabilities, sustainable financing mechanisms, and strengthened pandemic preparedness systems.

President Mahama is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Thursday, September 25, 2025, where he will likely elaborate on Ghana’s vision for transformed global governance structures and Africa’s role in international health cooperation.

Mrs. Mahama reaffirmed her commitment, alongside the Ghanaian government, to implement policies protecting children while asking for divine provision of protection, comfort, food, shelter, education, and growth opportunities for vulnerable youth, demonstrating Ghana’s comprehensive approach to addressing humanitarian challenges.

The dual focus on health sovereignty and child protection reflects Ghana’s broader diplomatic strategy of positioning the country as a leader in addressing critical global challenges while advocating for systemic reforms in international cooperation frameworks.