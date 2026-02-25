Mahama Chairs Launch of Africa’s New US$221bn Infrastructure Finance Body

African heads of state have established a continent-led financing facility to close an annual infrastructure gap of US$221 billion, elevating Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama to the chair of its inaugural launch as the African Union’s designated champion on financial institutions.

The Africa Infrastructure Financing Facility (AIFF) was formally launched on February 14, 2026, in Addis Ababa during the Third Presidential High-Level Dialogue of the Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI), convened alongside the 39th African Union Summit. The facility is established under a Cooperation Framework Agreement between AUDA-NEPAD and AAMFI, a 12-member coalition of African-owned multilateral financial institutions with a combined balance sheet exceeding US$70 billion.

The AIFF is designed to address a structural failure that has long plagued African infrastructure development: projects receiving political approval but stalling before reaching financial execution. Insufficient project preparation funding, fragmented regional policies, and poor coordination between institutions have left viable cross-border projects stranded at the preparation stage for years. The new facility pools expertise, risk frameworks, and balance sheets across member institutions to move projects from concept to bankable structure without relying on external capital markets that, as Mahama put it, systematically misprice African risk.

“Africa has domestic capital pools exceeding $2.5 trillion,” President Mahama told the gathering. “The challenge is not the availability of capital, but how intentionally we deploy it into infrastructure, industrialisation, and job creation to realise Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

Afreximbank President Dr. George Elombi, speaking at the launch, described the AIFF as a shift from fragmented interventions to a coherent system. “Too many projects stall not because they lack relevance, but because they are insufficiently prepared, inadequately structured, or misaligned with the requirements of long-term capital,” he said.

The launch carried an additional institutional milestone. Cameroon deposited its Instrument of Ratification of the Protocol and Statutes of the African Monetary Fund (AMF) at the close of the dialogue, adding momentum to a continental financial architecture that has struggled with ratification. Only six member states have ratified the African Investment Bank protocol since its adoption in 2009, while the AMF had secured just two ratifications from 55 member states before the summit. Cameroon’s deposit signals a shift in political will, though the AMF still requires significantly more ratifications before it can be operationalised.

For Ghana, the AIFF’s launch carries immediate practical relevance. The country’s own infrastructure deficit — spanning energy, road, rail, and digital connectivity — has historically been financed through Eurobonds and bilateral loans at costs that contributed directly to the 2022 debt crisis. A continent-led facility that pools risk across 12 institutions and prioritises project preparation over emergency borrowing directly addresses the structural weakness that left Ghana’s infrastructure pipeline vulnerable to capital market reversals.

AAMFI’s incoming Chair, Dr. Corneille Karekezi of Africa Reinsurance Corporation, said the facility reflects a deliberate institutional strategy. “By strategically sharing risk, strengthening our institutions, and mobilising both domestic and private capital, we can build a resilient financial ecosystem capable of delivering transformative infrastructure and industrial growth across the continent,” he said.