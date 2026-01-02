Mahama Calls for Shared Responsibility in Nation Building

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to view national development as a collective endeavor, emphasizing that government efforts alone cannot transform the country without active citizen participation.

In his nationally televised New Year address on Thursday evening, the President stressed the importance of all citizens engaging with his administration’s reset agenda as Ghana enters 2026. “Governments do not build nations alone. They do that with the citizenry,” he stated, appealing for cooperation across all sectors of society.

President Mahama directed particular attention to young people, challenging conventional thinking about leadership succession. “You are not the leaders of tomorrow. You are the leaders of today,” he declared, urging the youth to take immediate ownership of the country’s direction rather than waiting for their turn to lead.

He called on young Ghanaians to actively shape the nation through innovation and creativity. “Take ownership of this Reset Agenda. Innovate. Create. Build. Ghana needs your energy, your ideas and your commitment,” the President said, framing youth engagement as essential to national progress.

Turning to the business community, President Mahama appealed to entrepreneurs and corporate leaders to deepen their investment in the domestic economy. He encouraged them to build enterprises that generate employment and wealth, positioning private sector growth as a critical driver of national development.

The President pledged to maintain a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and urged entrepreneurs to capitalize on opportunities created by government policies. This appeal forms part of his broader economic strategy to stimulate growth through public and private sector collaboration.

President Mahama also addressed traditional leaders and faith based organizations, describing them as custodians of values and community anchors. He called on these groups to help build social cohesion and national unity, recognizing their influence in promoting shared values across diverse communities.

To public servants, the President emphasized integrity, efficiency and dedication as core principles of their work. “The people’s trust in government depends on your daily conduct,” he stated, characterizing public service as a noble calling that requires high ethical standards.

The President encouraged members of the Ghanaian diaspora to contribute their skills, resources and networks to national development, describing them as the country’s global ambassadors. He emphasized that their expertise remains valuable to the country’s transformation agenda.

Addressing political divisions, President Mahama stressed national unity over partisan loyalty. “We are one people with a shared destiny. Whether you voted for me or not, whether you supported the NDC or not, we are all Ghanaians, and this reset is for all of us,” he said.

He rejected the notion of separate political identities for the nation, stating there is no New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ghana, Convention People’s Party (CPP) Ghana or National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ghana. The President insisted there is only one Ghana, founded on the sacrifices of the nation’s forebears, and urged citizens to reject divisive politics.

The address forms part of President Mahama’s broader reset agenda, which focuses on stabilizing the cedi, lowering inflation, investing in infrastructure and creating what he describes as a 24 hour economy. The initiative, launched in 2025, aims to revitalize the economy, strengthen governance and promote social inclusion.

President Mahama concluded with an optimistic vision for the country’s future, expressing confidence that Ghana is building something concrete rather than engaging in wishful thinking. He wished all Ghanaians a prosperous, peaceful and progressive 2026.