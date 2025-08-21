Mahama Calls for Investment in Africa’s Youth-Led Startups and Creative Economy

President John Mahama has urged international investors to focus on Africa’s youthful entrepreneurial sectors, describing them as vital for the continent’s economic transformation.

Speaking at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, he highlighted that 60% of Africa’s population is under 35, creating both an opportunity and an urgency for job-focused investment.

Mahama pointed to the rapid growth of Africa’s startup ecosystem, which attracted $4.2 billion in funding this year. Fintech and agritech firms are leading the way, solving long-standing challenges like rural credit access and supply chain inefficiencies. In Ghana, young innovators are using digital tools to support farmers and expand financial inclusion.

The creative industries—including music, film, and digital content—are also emerging as major employers. Mahama noted that these sectors generate jobs faster than traditional industries like agriculture or manufacturing. With Africa’s consumer market expected to reach $2.5 trillion within the next decade, the potential for scalable ventures is significant.

But the president also issued a warning. Africa must create 12 to 15 million new jobs each year to keep pace with its growing workforce. Without sufficient investment in high-growth sectors, the demographic dividend could become a source of instability.

He specifically encouraged Japanese businesses and investors to engage more deeply with Africa’s innovation economy, suggesting partnerships in technology, renewable energy, and creative enterprises. Such collaborations, he argued, would benefit both African entrepreneurs and forward-looking international firms.