Mahama Calls for Entrenched Economic Reforms at University Conference

President John Dramani Mahama said Ghana must entrench economic reforms that survive changes in government, shifting from crisis stabilization toward long term growth driven by value addition, infrastructure investment and institutional discipline.

Speaking at the University of Ghana’s 77th Annual New Year School and Conference on January 6, 2026, Mahama warned that repeated policy reversals after elections have slowed development and weakened investor confidence. He said his second mandate would focus on consolidating gains in a way future administrations cannot easily undo.

Development programmes must be medium to long term, Mahama said, adding that progress made under one government should not be discarded by the next. The president emphasized the need for disciplined fiscal management regardless of electoral cycles, noting that the administration would not relax fiscal discipline and efficient economic management even in the election year of 2028.

The president pointed to sharp improvements in macroeconomic conditions following Ghana’s recent crisis. Inflation fell to 6.3 percent in November 2025 from 23.8 percent at the end of 2024, marking the lowest level since March 2020 and the 11th consecutive month of decline. Public debt dropped to 45 percent of gross domestic product by October 2025 from 61.8 percent at the end of 2024, representing one of the sharpest debt reductions in Ghana’s history. Foreign exchange reserves rose to $11.41 billion, covering 4.8 months of imports, and the cedi appreciated more than 32 percent against the US dollar by late November, reversing years of painful depreciation.

With stability restored, Mahama said the government will pivot toward structural transformation. He announced plans to introduce a policy this year requiring minerals, petroleum and agricultural products to be processed locally before export, part of an effort to reduce dependence on raw material shipments and deepen industrial capacity. The development model must decisively move away from excessive dependence on raw material exports towards value addition, industrial production and knowledge based enterprise, the president said.

That agenda is anchored by the government’s 24 hour economy and accelerated export development programme, which Mahama described as a productivity driven strategy aimed at expanding manufacturing, logistics and agro processing beyond traditional working hours. The initiative places people at the centre of national transformation while strengthening Ghana’s supply chains and market systems.

Infrastructure investment will support the shift. Mahama said Ghana spent more than $13 billion under its Big Push programme in 2025 and has allocated roughly $30.8 billion for 2026 to implement infrastructure projects across roads, rail, aviation, health, education, agribusiness and manufacturing. Flagship projects include the Accra to Kumasi Expressway, expected to begin construction this year, which he said would ease chronic congestion between the country’s two largest cities. The traffic between these two cities is a shame that we have a single lane road linking to all major cities, Mahama said.

The president also announced plans for a Green Digital City spanning Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta regions to relocate some government offices and reduce pressure on the capital. For those people who miscommunicate and try to twist my words, the new city will not be the capital, Mahama clarified, emphasizing that Accra would remain Ghana’s capital city. He said a task force would soon begin the demarcation and design process for the new urban development.

In education infrastructure, Mahama announced a 10,000 bed student hostel at the University of Ghana using prefabricated construction technology from Singapore. When I went to Singapore, we signed an agreement for a 10,000 student hostel at the University of Ghana and this is going to be a prefabricated building, meaning the structure will be manufactured elsewhere and then assembled on campus, he said. The machinery and factory equipment for manufacturing the hostel components have been shipped from Singapore and are currently en route to Accra. After the Legon hostel project, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the University for Development Studies and other institutions will also receive investments in hostel facilities.

Mahama said fiscal discipline, domestic revenue mobilization and financial sector confidence building would continue under the IMF backed reform programme, which he described as central to restoring credibility. Ghana is on course to exit the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility programme around the middle of 2026, the president said, expressing hope that it would be the country’s final bailout. It is my hope that this will be the very last time we will ever go for a bailout from that international monetary institution, Mahama stated. It must be the 17th and the last time that Ghana goes for a bailout from the IMF.

While ruling out future bailouts, Mahama clarified that Ghana would maintain a working relationship with the IMF through standard oversight mechanisms. We’ll continue our collaboration with the IMF under Article 4 and other instruments, he explained, but it will definitely be the last time we go on our knees to beg for a bailout.

The president argued that Ghana’s long term economic stability must rest on structural change rather than repeated emergency interventions. Enduring economic strength cannot be achieved through austerity alone, but through production, inclusion and shared prosperity, Mahama stressed. He said a sustainable Ghana must rest on a productive, diversified and resilient economy, one that is capable of withstanding shocks while creating opportunity for all.

Mahama announced plans to strengthen governance through the establishment of an independent Value for Money Office and the passage of the Code of Public Officers Bill to enhance accountability. The task now, he said, is to convert restored confidence into durable growth and shared prosperity.

The conference, themed Building the Ghana We Want, Together for Sustainable Development, brought together policymakers, academics, industry leaders and development partners to deliberate on Ghana’s development priorities and pathways toward sustainability. The event was organized by the School of Continuing and Distance Education under the College of Education and ran from January 5 to January 8, 2026. President Mahama was received at the Great Hall by the Chair of the University Council, Madam Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew, and Vice Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

The New Year School and Conference serves as a critical platform for bridging research, policy and practice, with organizers expecting deliberations from the forum to inform policy decisions and deepen collaboration among stakeholders committed to shaping Ghana’s future.