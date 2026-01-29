Mahama Calls for Deeper Ghana China Relations in Security and Trade

President John Dramani Mahama has met with outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Tong Defa, calling for strengthened cooperation between the two nations across security, counterterrorism and trade sectors. The farewell visit took place Tuesday at the presidency in Accra.

Mahama thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for Beijing’s involvement in negotiating Ghana’s debt restructuring and for providing significant development support. He cited a $30 million grant for the Aflao Market Project and another $30 million allocated for construction of a Science and Technology University in Damango. The president described the ambassador as not just a diplomat but a friend, expressing sadness at his departure.

Mahama emphasized the need for greater cooperation with China in logistics, training for counterterrorism operations, and building surveillance systems along Ghana’s borders to prevent infiltration. He also suggested establishing a payment and settlement system between the two countries to boost economic cooperation.

Ambassador Tong congratulated Mahama on successes achieved in the first year of his tenure, particularly in turning around Ghana’s economy. He called for strengthened cooperation between Ghana and China in industry, trade, mining, and science and technology.

The ambassador noted that China’s zero tariff arrangement for Ghanaian exports would soon be operationalized. This development follows earlier announcements by Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare that Ghana is ready to sign the Zero-Tariff Agreement with China and plans to open a new Trade Office in Nanjing, Shandong Province, in 2026.

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang recently disclosed that bilateral trade between Ghana and China has reached a record $15 billion, underscoring the growing economic ties between the two nations. Ambassador Tong’s diplomatic tenure in Ghana began on August 4, 2024.

Tong also appealed to Mahama for Ghana’s support for China’s bid to host the Secretariat of the new United Nations treaty on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction. The farewell visit marks the conclusion of the ambassador’s diplomatic assignment in Ghana, with both sides pledging to sustain momentum in bilateral relations.