Mahama Blocks Parliamentary Move to Scrap Special Prosecutor Office

President John Dramani Mahama has asked Parliament’s leadership to withdraw a Private Member’s Bill seeking to scrap the law establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), according to a statement issued by the presidency on Thursday.

The directive, addressed to the Majority Leader and Majority Chief Whip, follows Mahama’s recent public backing for strengthening the anti corruption office, which he described as essential to restoring confidence in state institutions. The request comes a day after the president met the National Peace Council, where he reaffirmed support for the mandate of the Special Prosecutor.

Mahama also urged the office to step up efforts to tackle corruption and rebuild trust in its work, the statement said. The statement was signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the president’s spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications. The OSP was created in 2018 to investigate and prosecute corruption related offences, but has faced periodic political contention over its powers and effectiveness.

Former Gomoa West Member of Parliament (MP), Alexander Abban, says Parliament’s move to repeal the OSP Act does not contradict President Mahama’s recent comments describing the move as premature. Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday, Abban said the President merely expressed an opinion, while MPs are engaged in a constitutionally protected legislative process.

It’s not a conflict, he said, explaining that the President’s remark is not a legislative action. If Parliament passes the bill and secures the requisite numbers, the President will have no choice but to sign, he added.

Abban explained that since the OSP was created through an Act of Parliament with presidential assent, the same procedure can dissolve it. He also underscored the constitutional limitation that prevents private members from introducing bills with financial implications unless the executive consents. But he noted that the current bill seeks to dissolve rather than create an institution, and therefore carries no new financial burden.

Addressing concerns about weakening prosecutorial independence, Abban reiterated longstanding calls to separate the Attorney General’s Office from the Minister for Justice to reduce political influence in prosecutions. As long as the Attorney General is appointed by the President, and holds office at the President’s pleasure, you will see the reluctance to prosecute people close to political power, he stated.

He argued that the OSP’s perceived independence has always been compromised because the law conditions its prosecutorial authority on the consent of the Attorney General. You cannot escape the architecture of the Constitution, he said, adding that until amendments fully insulate the Attorney General, no institution will be completely independent.

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, says the sudden push by the Majority in Parliament to scrap the OSP is driven by fear of future accountability. Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday, Dr Zaato said politicians generally resist institutions they cannot control, especially those empowered to investigate wrongdoing.

Politicians do not like accountability, particularly from independent institutions, he said, adding that it was only when the OSP touched their golden boy that this outrage emerged. He questioned the timing, noting that Parliament had been silent when the OSP pursued controversial cases under previous administrations but reacted sharply only after actions affecting current political figures.

Dr Zaato strongly supported scrapping the office, saying the resources should be redirected to support farmers, cocoa communities, and infrastructure in his hometown, Kromom. However, he criticised political parties for selectively defending or attacking accountability structures based on whose interests are threatened. Be consistent, he said, arguing that what Paul Adom Otchere went through is the same as what Martin Amidu went through.

He argued that the real issue is a political culture that weaponises institutions like the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the OSP for partisan purposes, eroding citizens’ trust. On the debate over a possible third term agenda triggered by remarks attributed to Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, Dr Zaato dismissed the legal feasibility of such a move and said the debate reveals insecurity within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It shows they don’t believe their bench is strong enough to win without Mahama, he said, adding that these calls are driven by fear, not democratic principle. He cautioned that public belief in the possibility of a third term could damage democratic norms but insisted that Ghana’s entrenched constitutional term limits make such a move extremely unlikely.

Legal practitioner Kwame Adofo says completely abolishing the OSP could leave Ghana with a dangerous accountability vacuum that existing agencies cannot fill. He told the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday that although he has been critical of the OSP’s effectiveness, dissolving it outright would return Ghana to a pre OSP era where corruption cases were inadequately handled.

I initially supported scrapping the office, but on reflection, if we remove it, what fills the vacuum, he asked. EOCO and other agencies were not performing effectively before the OSP was created, he added.

He said the fundamental flaw in the OSP Act lies in conditioning its prosecutorial powers on authorisation by the Attorney General, a defect that weakens the office structurally. There was an Article 88 problem, he explained, noting they struggled with how to give the Special Prosecutor prosecutorial powers without stepping on the Attorney General’s constitutional mandate.

Adofo recommended retooling the Act to cure these defects rather than abolishing the office. He also pointed to an ongoing Supreme Court case challenging the constitutionality of the OSP’s independence, saying the court’s decision will determine the fate of active prosecutions.

If the court rules that any case filed without explicit Attorney General authorisation is invalid, the implications will be significant, he said, adding that the Attorney General may have to refile those cases. The lawyer also raised concerns about perceptions of conflict of interest, given that the private citizen who filed the suit reportedly works in the chambers of the Deputy Attorney General.

We are no longer talking about the merits of the case, he said. Spectacle matters.