Mahama Begins North East Leg of Post-Election Thank You Tour

President John Dramani Mahama will visit Ghana’s North East Region on Friday, June 13, 2025, as part of his nationwide victory tour following the 2024 elections.

The President is scheduled to engage with local stakeholders at the Nalerigu Astroturf, where he will express gratitude to voters and reaffirm his administration’s development commitments.

This regional stop continues Mahama’s post-election tradition of direct engagement with constituents across Ghana.

Organizers emphasize the tour serves dual purposes – showing appreciation for electoral support while allowing the President to personally reconnect with citizens and outline his governance priorities.

The North East visit follows similar successful engagements in other regions since Mahama’s decisive electoral victory.