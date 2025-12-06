Mahama Begins Doha Visit Ahead of Global Policy Discussions

President John Dramani Mahama touched down in Doha on Saturday, December 6, to take part in high-level deliberations at the prestigious Doha Forum.

As one of the event’s key speakers, Mahama will open discussions on “Education as Justice in Times of Crisis,” a session expected to examine the widening inequalities facing vulnerable populations worldwide. He will also feature in a panel on “Economic Empowerment in Africa,” where leaders will explore pathways to sustainable and inclusive growth across the continent.

While in Qatar, Mahama is scheduled to meet privately with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

He travelled to Doha aboard a Qatar Airways Executive Jet made available by the Qatari government and will depart on Sunday, December 7.

The Doha Forum—established in 2003 and guided by the theme “Diplomacy, Dialogue, Diversity”—has become one of the world’s leading platforms for policy dialogue, bringing together influential figures to address global challenges and craft practical, collaborative solutions.