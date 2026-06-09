Mahama Bans Ministers from Private Awards After Pay Allegations

President Mahama has banned government appointees from accepting private awards without presidential clearance, two days after serving ministers attended a contested awards ceremony amid Accra’s June 3 floods.

Secretary to the President Dr. Callistus Mahama signed the letter on June 8, 2026, copying it to all Ministers of State and chief executives of State Owned Enterprises, directing them to refrain from participating in, sponsoring, endorsing, attending, or accepting awards from private organisations unless expressly authorised by the Office of the President.

“Performance in the office cannot be measured by privately organised ceremonies,” the directive stated, describing the organisers of such events as self-appointed rating bodies whose methodologies and standards are neither established nor subject to public scrutiny.

The directive also announced that the Presidency would undertake a comprehensive review of all ministers and chief executives in the coming months, with outcomes feeding directly into decisions on retention, reassignment, and government restructuring.

The immediate trigger was the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards, held on Saturday June 6 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra. The ceremony named Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Overall Best Performing Minister, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah Best Male Performing Minister, and Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo Best Regional Minister. Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey received the Best Female Minister honour. Several Ghanaians noted on social media that some ministers attended while Accra was still flooded from days of heavy rain.

Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), published an opinion piece in the Daily Graphic revealing he declined the award after discovering that organisers required recipients to pay either GH¢50,000 for a sponsorship package or GH¢25,000 for a dinner table of eight. He described such arrangements as schemes where payment secures recognition, and argued that public honours must rest on transparent evaluation and measurable results, not financial contributions.

Two citizens separately petitioned Chief of Staff Julius Debrah on Monday calling for an investigation into allegations that some appointees paid between GH¢25,000 and GH¢50,000 to secure their honours at the ceremony, warning that if confirmed, the payments would undermine public trust in governance.

Linda Ocloo defended her award in a radio interview, saying the recognition reflected her performance and the impact of her work in the Greater Accra Region, and attributed criticism to political rivalry. Big Events Ghana and its founder Prince Mackay have not publicly addressed the payment allegations.

NDC Member of Parliament Joshua Agbana of Ketu North joined the criticism, arguing that even where no direct payment changes hands, an arrangement in which organisers solicit sponsorship from a state institution and then award its head raises questions about independence and credibility. He said a state enterprise chief executive told him privately they withdrew from the event after organisers made financial demands.

The Presidency’s letter said the proliferation of such awards risked creating misconceptions about how government assessed its own performance while exposing the administration to unnecessary public criticism and embarrassment. Appointees were reminded that the true measure of their work lies in delivery on government policies and the NDC manifesto, and were urged to refocus entirely on results for Ghanaians.