Mahama Backs Strong OSP as Government’s Legal Stance Diverges

President John Dramani Mahama used this year’s May Day address to signal, for the third time, that his administration supports a functioning and empowered Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), even as the institution faces its most serious constitutional challenge yet and his own Attorney General has taken a legal position that cuts sharply against that goal.

Speaking at the national May Day celebration at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Friday, May 1, 2026, the President acknowledged the legal battles surrounding the anti-corruption body but stopped short of abandoning it.

“While some of the issues are pending appeal and Supreme Court interpretations, government believes that there is space for an effective OSP with special powers of prosecution,” he said.

The remarks come as the OSP stands at a critical crossroads. An Accra High Court ruling on April 15, 2026, declared all ongoing prosecutions by the Office void, holding that the OSP lacks independent constitutional authority to initiate cases without express authorisation from the Attorney General. The ruling has since been challenged on appeal, while a separate constitutional case, Noah Adamtey vs the Attorney General, currently before the Supreme Court under case number J1/3/2026, directly questions whether Parliament was competent to create an independent prosecutorial body outside the Attorney General’s control in the first place.

At the centre of both cases sits Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which vests prosecutorial authority in the Attorney General. What has complicated the government’s position is that the Attorney General’s own submissions, filed on April 8, 2026, do not fully defend the OSP’s statutory design. Rather than pressing the case for the Office’s independence, the submissions lean toward the constitutional concerns raised by the plaintiff, effectively reinforcing the argument that Parliament may have overstepped in passing the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).

The President, who is constitutionally the head of the executive within which the Attorney General operates, has nonetheless maintained a consistent public stance in favour of the OSP. Earlier this year he described efforts to dismantle the Office as premature and requested the withdrawal of a Private Member’s Bill, sponsored by Mahama Ayariga and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, which sought to repeal Act 959 entirely.

The practical stakes are significant. High-profile corruption cases previously filed by the OSP are now facing adjournments and procedural challenges, with defence teams invoking the April 15 ruling to stall proceedings. Civil society organisations, including the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), IMANI Africa and Transparency International Ghana, have applied to the Supreme Court to file a friend-of-court brief in defence of the Office.

Beyond the immediate legal battle, the constitutional review committee chaired by H. Kwasi Prempeh had recommended replacing the current arrangement with a fully independent Anti-Corruption and Ethics Commission, constitutionally entrenched and insulated from executive control. That proposal has not yet advanced.

The Supreme Court’s eventual ruling will determine whether Ghana’s fight against corruption retains a dedicated, arm’s-length prosecutor, or whether prosecutorial authority returns fully to a political appointee. Until then, the gap between what the Presidency says it wants and what the government’s legal submissions imply remains an open and unresolved question.