Mahama Backs Media Freedom But Warns Against Social Media Abuse

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has drawn a firm line between supporting press freedom and tolerating social media content that threatens national cohesion, speaking at the launch of the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards in Accra on Thursday.

The Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese assured journalists that President John Mahama remains committed to free expression and welcomes criticism, particularly from the media. However, he emphasized that this openness doesn’t extend to what he described as abuse of digital platforms.

“Let me assure you that the government does not intend to curb freedoms,” Kwakye Ofosu stated. “President Mahama, as you know him, is one person who supports the expression of free speech. He is exceptionally tolerant and he is open to criticism.”

But the government spokesman quickly added a qualifier that may raise concerns among digital rights advocates. “He, as President and as head of government, has the same responsibility as any leader anywhere to ensure that our social fabric is not turned asunder by the abuse of this new platform,” he said, referring to social media.

The comments come amid growing global debates about how governments should regulate online spaces without infringing on fundamental freedoms. Critics often argue that terms like “abuse” and “social cohesion” can become convenient justifications for silencing dissent or controlling narratives unfavorable to those in power.

What constitutes “abuse” of social media remains undefined in Kwakye Ofosu’s remarks, leaving room for interpretation that could potentially affect how citizens engage with political discourse online. The balance between protecting free speech and preventing harmful content has proven challenging for democracies worldwide, with Ghana now navigating its own path.

The event itself highlighted journalism’s critical role in Ghanaian democracy. GJA President Albert Dwumfuor reminded attendees that media practitioners serve as the Fourth Estate, holding government accountable to citizens. “The story of Ghana cannot be written without the voices of her journalists,” Dwumfuor noted, “and our future as a nation depends on the strength, integrity and patriotism of our media.”

A nine-member committee chaired by Gabriel Bosompem, former Commissioner of the National Media Commission and ex-Production Manager at TV3, was inaugurated to vet entries for this year’s awards. The ceremony will recognize outstanding journalists who have contributed to national development and democratic values.

Kwakye Ofosu’s dual message reflects a common tension in contemporary governance: affirming commitment to established press freedoms while expressing unease about newer digital platforms that governments find harder to navigate or influence. Whether this administration can maintain Mahama’s professed tolerance while also policing social media “abuse” will likely become a defining test of its democratic credentials.

The GJA Awards, now in their 29th year, continue to celebrate journalism that strengthens Ghana’s democracy, even as questions about the boundaries of acceptable expression in the digital age remain unresolved.