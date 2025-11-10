Mahama Ayariga Challenges Afenyo-Markin’s Attempts to Politicize Chief Justice Vetting

Parliament witnessed a tense exchange on Monday, November 10, during the vetting of Chief Justice nominee, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie. The heated moment arose between Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, but Mr. Ayariga’s measured and principled stance stood out as he sought to uphold decorum and fairness in the proceedings.

The incident began when Mr. Afenyo-Markin attempted to make opening remarks describing Justice Baffoe-Bonnie as a “disputed Chief Justice nominee.” Mr. Ayariga immediately objected to the characterization, reminding the committee that such language was inappropriate for a vetting process and urging respect for due parliamentary procedure.

Displaying composure and commitment to order, the Majority Leader noted that the matter had already been properly addressed through a motion he had filed earlier in Parliament. He emphasized that the vetting committee was not a courtroom and should not be used as a platform for political grandstanding or casting aspersions on nominees.

Mr. Ayariga further called on his colleague to retract the remark and uphold the dignity of Parliament, asserting that the focus should remain on evaluating the nominee’s competence and integrity rather than indulging in partisan labeling.

While the exchange briefly disrupted proceedings, Mr. Ayariga’s intervention helped steer the vetting back on course. His insistence on fairness and respect underscored his leadership style—firm yet grounded in principle.

The incident also reflected the heightened political sensitivity surrounding the nomination of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, following the controversial exit of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. Despite the tensions, Mr. Ayariga’s calm defense of parliamentary integrity earned him praise from observers who viewed his conduct as a mark of maturity and statesmanship.

In a time of deepening partisanship, Mahama Ayariga’s actions served as a reminder that leadership in Parliament is not only about asserting authority but about protecting the credibility and integrity of democratic institutions.