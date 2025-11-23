Mahama Appoints Mona Quartey as Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Mona Quartey, a seasoned finance professional with over 30 years of experience in economic strategy, treasury, risk management, and equity and debt raising, as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Italian Republic. At the commissioning ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, President Mahama charged the newly appointed ambassadors to uphold Ghana’s interests with diligence and foresight.

Quartey holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Development Planning, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance, and a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Commercial Law. She held senior executive positions at American Express and Citibank NA before serving as Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Finance, where she contributed to the government achieving zero financing from the Bank of Ghana in 2016.

Quartey has served on multiple public and private sector boards, including multinational mining company Golden Star Resources PLC, now known as Chifeng Gold. In 2018, Women in Mining UK named her one of the “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining,” and in 2023, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 9th Ghana Mining Industry Awards by the Chamber of Mines. She is also a fellow of the West African Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (WAIMM).

Speaking on behalf of the envoys during the commissioning ceremony, Quartey said her colleagues are ready to match President Mahama’s results-driven approach to diplomacy. She stated that the ambassadors are prepared to work with urgency and purpose, expressing eagerness to arrive at their posts and deliver on the Reset Agenda mandate to grow Ghana’s economy.

President Mahama commissioned 11 new envoys, charging them to promote Ghana’s image as a beacon of peace and stability in Africa. Other appointees include Theresa Adjei Mensah as Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Dr Felix Kumah Godwin Anebo as Ambassador to Senegal, Kenneth Akibate as Ambassador to Burkina Faso, and Paul Evans Aidoo as High Commissioner to Kenya.

President Mahama noted that the envoys’ mandate is to help deliver growth at home through effective engagement abroad, emphasizing that every meeting, partnership pursued, and investor convinced must contribute to Ghana’s transformation.