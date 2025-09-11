Mahama Announces Full NHIS, GETFund Disbursements

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the complete disbursement of statutory funds for Ghana’s health and education sectors, revealing that district assemblies now receive 80 percent of their allocations directly under enhanced decentralization policies.

Speaking during his first presidential media encounter on Wednesday evening at the Jubilee House, Mahama disclosed that approximately GH¢6.1 billion of the GH¢7.57 billion earmarked for 2025 will be disbursed directly to spur local economic activities at the district level.

The President confirmed that $2.03 billion has been released to the National Health Insurance Fund and $2.71 billion to the Ghana Education Trust Fund, addressing previous concerns about delayed statutory payments that had affected service delivery across the country.

Under the new District Assemblies Common Fund framework, each Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly receives a guaranteed minimum allocation of $25 million. The President emphasized that the first quarter disbursement of $987.97 million has already been released to kick-start district-level development projects.

The government has established detailed expenditure guidelines through the MPAC Cabinet to ensure proper utilization of the allocated funds. According to the new framework, 25 percent of district funding is earmarked for constructing what the administration terms “24-hour economy model markets” designed to boost local commerce.

Healthcare infrastructure receives significant attention under the allocation system, with 10 percent of funds directed toward health services. Each district is expected to receive at least two Community-based Health Planning and Services compounds to improve rural healthcare access and reduce the burden on regional hospitals.

Educational development also features prominently in the spending guidelines, with plans for constructing one kindergarten, one primary school, and one junior high school block per district. The initiative aims to address classroom shortages and improve access to quality basic education across rural communities.

Infrastructure development extends to water and sanitation services, with each district receiving funding for at least 10 boreholes to provide potable water access. Additional allocations cover school furniture procurement and environmental sanitation facilities to support community health initiatives.

Administrative efficiency receives 7.5 percent of total allocations for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly operations, monitoring, and evaluation activities. Meanwhile, 20 percent is dedicated specifically to completing legacy projects that previous administrations left unfinished, addressing concerns about abandoned development initiatives.

The enhanced decentralization approach represents a significant policy shift toward local governance empowerment. The President assured that at least 80% of DACF allocations would be directly transferred to districts, ensuring that funds reach local authorities without unnecessary administrative delays.

Previous criticism from opposition members highlighted delays in statutory fund disbursements that affected essential services. The Minority had complained that “not a single pesewa of the District Assemblies Common Fund has been disbursed since the year began”, making the current announcement particularly significant for government credibility.

The National Health Insurance Scheme funding addresses accumulated arrears that had threatened service delivery across healthcare facilities nationwide. Healthcare providers had expressed concerns about delayed reimbursements affecting their ability to provide essential services to NHIS members.

Similarly, the Ghana Education Trust Fund disbursement covers obligations under the Free Senior High School policy, which had faced funding challenges in previous periods. The finance minister confirmed that “funding for the Free Senior High School programme is now fully under the GETFund”, providing clarity on the policy’s financial sustainability.

Local government officials have welcomed the direct funding approach, viewing it as recognition of their capacity to manage development projects effectively. The guaranteed minimum allocations provide planning certainty that enables better project design and implementation timelines.

The President’s announcement during his first media encounter since returning to office demonstrates the administration’s priority on fiscal transparency and local governance strengthening. The detailed breakdown of fund utilization guidelines reflects attempts to address previous concerns about accountability in government spending.

Economic analysts view the comprehensive fund disbursement as positive for macroeconomic stability and grassroots development. The direct transfer mechanism reduces bureaucratic delays while enabling faster project implementation at the district level.

The policy implementation will face monitoring challenges as government seeks to balance local autonomy with accountability requirements. Success will depend on effective oversight mechanisms and the capacity of district assemblies to manage increased financial responsibilities efficiently.