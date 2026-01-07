Mahama Announces 10,000 Bed University Housing Expansion Plan

President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled plans for a major expansion of on-campus student housing, citing safety risks linked to off-campus accommodation and rising enrollment pressures at public universities. The government signed an agreement in Singapore to deliver prefabricated housing units capable of accommodating approximately 10,000 students and staff at the University of Ghana’s Legon campus.

Speaking at the University of Ghana’s 77th Annual New Year’s School and Conference, Mahama said equipment for the project is already en route to Accra. The initiative responds to growing concerns about student safety as increasing numbers live off campus and commute daily to lectures.

“Most of our students now live outside campus and commute daily,” Mahama stated, referencing recent fatal incidents involving students who were knocked down or attacked while traveling to lectures. “It is preferable that as many students as possible live on campus.”

Once the University of Ghana project is completed, similar housing developments will be considered for other public universities, including Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and others. The president framed the housing initiative as part of a broader effort to strengthen social infrastructure alongside economic reforms.

Mahama said education, safety, and student welfare must keep pace with macroeconomic recovery to ensure inclusive development. He reflected on his own student experience at Commonwealth Hall, describing how campus life helped shape his confidence and leadership skills. The anecdote underscored what he characterized as the enduring role of public universities in national development.

Beyond education policy, Mahama declared that Ghana has moved out of economic crisis and is now positioned to pursue long term growth. Inflation has fallen to just above 5 percent, public debt has dropped to about 45 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), and foreign exchange reserves have climbed to 13.8 billion US dollars, according to the president.

The government will now focus on value addition and job creation, including plans to require local processing of minerals, petroleum, and agricultural products before export. Infrastructure investment remains central, with more than 30 billion US dollars allocated for the Big Push program in 2026, Mahama revealed.

The president reiterated that Accra would remain Ghana’s capital, even as the government plans a new Green Digital City to relocate some institutions and ease congestion. This clarification addresses speculation about potential capital relocation that has circulated in recent months.

Mahama closed by calling for collaboration between government, academia, and civil society, saying development must extend beyond economic indicators to address safety, opportunity, and quality of life. His remarks emphasized that economic stability should translate into tangible improvements in citizens’ daily experiences.

“Stability must translate into dignity and opportunity, especially for our young people,” Mahama said. The statement reflected broader themes in his address linking macroeconomic achievements to social outcomes and youth welfare.

The housing announcement comes as Ghana’s public universities face persistent accommodation shortages that force many students into private rentals, often in areas with poor infrastructure and security. Student safety has become an increasingly prominent concern following several high profile incidents involving students commuting to campus.

Prefabricated housing offers faster construction timelines compared to traditional building methods, potentially allowing rapid deployment across multiple campuses once the initial University of Ghana project demonstrates viability. However, questions remain about long term durability, maintenance costs, and whether the units will meet quality standards expected in permanent university facilities.

The Singapore agreement suggests Ghana is leveraging international partnerships for infrastructure development, though details about financing arrangements, construction timelines, and specific contractor responsibilities were not disclosed in the president’s remarks. How the government structures payment and ensures quality control will be critical to project success.