Mahama and Kufuor Mark Ghana@69 With Integrity Call

Two of Ghana’s most prominent political voices used the country’s 69th Independence Day anniversary to issue similar warnings about the quality of leadership and the corrosive effect of corruption on national development though from markedly different vantage points.

President John Dramani Mahama, addressing a ceremony at the forecourt of Jubilee House in Accra on Friday, made the fight against corruption the moral centrepiece of his Independence Day speech, going beyond the economic recovery agenda to call for a fundamental shift in Ghana’s national values.

He told the nation that his administration is strengthening institutions and protecting anti-corruption agencies from political interference, and pledged that no individual, regardless of political affiliation or social status, would be above the law under his leadership.

The President framed the corruption argument in direct human terms, describing every stolen public cedi as a textbook removed from a classroom, medicine removed from a hospital, a road left unfinished, and a graduate denied opportunity. He called on Ghanaians to reject the glorification of wealth obtained through questionable means, and urged both leaders and citizens to recommit to honesty and accountability as foundational civic values.

“Resetting Ghana is about resetting values, resetting expectations, and resetting the very relationship between leaders and the led,” he said.

Speaking separately at a webinar of scholars and public intellectuals titled “Ghana in Uncertain Times: Independence, Crisis, and Collective Resilience,” former President John Agyekum Kufuor offered a complementary but distinctly cautionary message. He argued that what Ghana most urgently needs is a leadership culture that distinguishes genuine signals of progress from political noise one that insists on evidence over rhetoric and resists the appeal of slogans that sound inspiring but deliver nothing.

Kufuor said Ghana’s institutions have the foundation to support meaningful development, but that foundation is undermined each time leadership chooses performance over substance. He called for a generation of leaders willing to make difficult, evidence-based decisions even when politically inconvenient.

The ceremony at Jubilee House, held under the theme “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope,” was the second consecutive Independence Day celebration hosted at the seat of government rather than the traditional Black Star Square, a deliberate decision under the Mahama administration to reduce public expenditure, with the event costing GH¢1.5 million compared to an estimated GH¢15 million for a Black Star Square production.

Former presidents Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were both present at the Jubilee House ceremony alongside Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional leaders, and school children.