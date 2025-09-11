Mahama Addresses Corruption, Mining Crisis in Wide-Ranging Media Briefing

President John Dramani Mahama delivered a comprehensive defense of his administration’s approach to governance during a wide-ranging media engagement at Jubilee House on Wednesday, addressing everything from corruption investigations to illegal mining and social media regulation.

The president pushed back against critics who claim his government is moving too slowly on corruption cases, revealing that 200 investigations are currently underway with 80 individuals already interrogated. He assured Ghanaians that those who have looted state resources will face justice, despite his administration’s commitment to due process.

“What you are witnessing is not inaction. It is our steadfast adherence to due diligence, due process and fairness in the pursuit of justice,” Mahama explained. He disclosed that charges have been drafted and are ready for filing in the Republic versus Wontumi and Akonta mining case, while charges against three individuals in the National Service Authority case will be filed when the legal year begins.

On the persistent challenge of illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, Mahama rejected calls for declaring a state of emergency, arguing that existing measures have not been exhausted. The president emphasized that security agencies have been given sufficient powers to combat the environmental menace that has devastated Ghana’s water bodies and forest reserves.

“We’ve not exhausted the measures we have. It should be the last resort,” Mahama said, noting that 400 excavators have been seized through coordinated investigations with the Ministry of Lands and Resources. He stressed that no mining licenses have been issued for forest reserves since his administration took office in January.

The president also announced a significant expansion of government surveillance capabilities to combat online hate speech and incitement to violence. He revealed that the National Signals Bureau now possesses technology to track internet users through their IP addresses, warning that those spreading hate speech will be prosecuted under criminal laws.

“The National Signals Bureau now has the technology to use your IP number and find you wherever you are,” Mahama warned, expressing particular concern about social media’s role in fueling ethnic conflicts in areas like Bawku and the Gonja region.

Turning to economic policy, Mahama urged Ghana to resist rushing back to international capital markets, instead focusing on consolidating recent fiscal reforms. He highlighted improvements in the country’s primary balance from negative 3.4 percent to positive 1.1 percent, with a year-end target of 1.5 percent.

The president acknowledged exchange rate challenges but set a target of keeping cedi depreciation within 5 percent annually. He linked a 50 percent drop in remittances to the currency’s rapid appreciation and revealed ongoing investigations into $42 billion allegedly taken out of the country without corresponding imports.

On trade relations, Mahama criticized the impact of global tariff wars on African nations, pointing to the United States’ new 15 percent tariff on Ghanaian goods. However, he expressed optimism about China’s zero-tariff concessions, describing them as a potential game-changer if Ghana can expand production in areas like meat and maize.

The president also used the briefing to defend his administration’s handling of key social policies. He rejected campaign claims that he intended to destroy the Free Senior High School program, asserting instead that it has been strengthened under his leadership.

Mahama announced the launch of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to help citizens bear the cost of treating chronic diseases, alongside significant budget increases for health and education sectors. The national health budget rose by 13.4 percent to GHC 17.8 billion, while National Health Insurance Scheme funding increased by 66 percent to GHC 9.8 billion.

In education, the government allocated GHS 3.5 billion to sustain the Free SHS program and GHS 564.6 million for textbooks. Mahama also announced the creation of a Ghana National Research Fund with an initial GHC 50 million allocation and committed to providing annual full PhD scholarships for five candidates at every Ghanaian university.

The president addressed press freedom concerns, condemning the harassment of journalists by security personnel and pledging to work with the Ghana Journalists Association to ensure media professionals are respected. As a lifetime GJA member, Mahama emphasized that his administration will not tolerate assaults on journalists.

The comprehensive briefing comes as Mahama’s administration faces mounting pressure to deliver on campaign promises while managing complex challenges including ethnic conflicts, environmental degradation, and economic pressures. His emphasis on due process and institutional strengthening reflects an attempt to distinguish his approach from previous administrations while maintaining public confidence in government action.

Recent media reports confirm that over 200 corruption cases are under active investigation, while Mahama has dismissed calls for a state of emergency in the galamsey fight, insisting existing laws provide adequate authority. The president’s first media encounter since taking office represents a significant moment for his administration as it seeks to address criticism and outline its governance approach.