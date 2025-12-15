Mahama Abolishes COVID Levy Saving Ghanaians Billions in Annual Tax

Ghanaians will experience major relief from 1 January 2026 as President John Dramani Mahama signed the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy Repeal Act 2025 into law at Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, fulfilling a campaign promise to eliminate the 1% tax on goods, services, and imports.

The levy was introduced in May 2021 and charged at 1% on the taxable value of supplies and imports under the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy Act (Act 1068). Official figures show it grew rapidly as economic activity recovered after the COVID-19 pandemic. The levy collected approximately GH¢773.93 million between May and December 2021, GH¢1.72 billion in 2022, GH¢2.18 billion in 2023, and GH¢2.94 billion in 2024, totaling roughly GH¢7.61 billion over four years.

The repeal represents welcome news for shoppers, traders, taxi drivers, and small shop owners who have watched the cost of living increase over recent years. Since the levy was built into prices, its abolition will lower the tax component of many everyday purchases from groceries and restaurant meals to imported goods and services. For businesses, this means reduced cost pressure for small enterprises that pass taxes through to customers.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, in presenting the 2026 Budget, announced that abolishing the levy will save over GH¢3.7 billion for Ghanaians annually. These savings will stay in pockets instead of flowing to government coffers, representing the value government says will be put back into the economy after repeal.

The downside is measurable and immediate for public finances. Using 2024 numbers as reference, the levy alone brought in GH¢2.94 billion in 2024 when government had budgeted GH¢3.17 billion for that year. Total tax collections in 2024 were about GH¢153.6 billion, meaning the 2024 levy receipts represented roughly 1.9% of total tax revenue. The government’s estimate that abolishing the levy returns around GH¢3.7 billion to consumers equates to approximately 2.4% of 2024 tax revenue, a gap that must be covered elsewhere in the budget.

In short, the tax cut now becomes an annual revenue shortfall of several billion cedis that the Treasury will have to fill with spending cuts, higher collections elsewhere, or larger deficits. In the 2026 Budget, the Finance Ministry paired the repeal with other tax changes and measures intended to nudge growth and protect revenue. The Value Added Tax (VAT) reforms, raised registration thresholds, and other adjustments will, in government’s view, offset some revenue foregone while reducing nuisance taxes.

President Mahama stated shortly before signing the Act that the tax had long outlived its purpose and had unfairly burdened households. He criticized circumstances under which the levy was introduced, arguing it contradicted earlier assurances by the previous administration. Mahama noted Ghana remained one of the only countries still taxing citizens for the pandemic after it had passed.

The repeal represents a two-edged sword that creates policy trade-offs. In the short term, households win as consumers see lower visible taxes on daily purchases, putting money back in pockets and easing price pressure. However, in the medium to long term, public services and investment may lose out as thousands of clinics, teachers’ salaries, road repairs, and debt obligations that depend on steady revenue flows require funding. If the gap is not closed through growth or new revenue measures, government could cut spending on services that impact ordinary citizens or borrow more, with consequences for inflation, interest rates, and long term growth.

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) commended President Mahama for fulfilling the campaign pledge to abolish the burdensome levy. The repeal, effective January 2026, provides significant relief for businesses, particularly importers who previously bore additional financial burden when clearing cargo. IEAG described the move as demonstrating government’s responsiveness to private sector concerns and commitment to creating a more business friendly tax environment.