MAGGI Celebrates Culinary Creativity with Successful Double Chop Promotion in Ghana

MAGGI, Ghana’s trusted culinary partner, is excited to announce the grand finale of its “Double Chop Promotion,” a campaign dedicated to rewarding loyal consumers and showcasing the vibrant diversity of Ghanaian cuisine. This initiative is designed to give back to our cherished consumers, offering exciting prizes to enrich lives and make every meal memorable.

Consumers simply purchased any of the special editions of either MAGGI SHRIMP OR DEDEEDE, Open for a code inside the tray. By dialling the code to *380*13#, participants entered the draw for a chance to win amazing prizes, qualify for mini draws, and entered the grand draw for major rewards.

The promotion ran from 1st May to 31st August, with the entry platform closing at midnight on 31st August 2025.

The response was overwhelming, with over 150,000 entries received across Ghana. Over 3,500 individuals were rewarded in the mini draws and 30 lucky winners emerged in the grand draw.

The grand draw saw 30 winners receiving life-changing prizes, which included three 70-inch TVs, three double-door fridges, three side-by-side fridges, five gas cookers with ovens, five microwaves, five washing machines, and cash prizes of GH₵3,000 awarded to three winners, GH₵5,000 to two winners, and GH₵10,000 to one winner.

Business Executive Officer Culinary of Nestlé Central and West Africa Sandrine Aguie, congratulating the winners highlighted on the importance of the promotion, ‘’The Maggi “Text and Win” Double Chop Promotion was designed with you -our loyal consumers who continue to choose Maggi as your “Yonko Pa” in the kitchen in mind. Our purpose is to make every meal memorable, nutritious, and exciting’’.

Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Salomé Azavedo showed her appreciation to consumers for trusting MAGGI to be part of thier culinary journey, ‘’ you are the heart of this brand. Your passion, your stories, your loyalty have fueled this campaign and made it a resounding success. We have seen your recipes, heard your testimonies, and watched your excitement grow with every winning moment ‘’.

Mark Okyere-Mensah, Category Manager Culinary & Nestlé Professional of Nestlé Ghana also extended heartfelt thanks to all participants, partners, and winners for making the Double Chop Promotion a resounding success.

The journey continues as MAGGI remains dedicated to bringing more flavor, innovation, and joy to every Ghanaian home.