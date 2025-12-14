MAGGI, ADUANE PA Celebrate Ghanaian Food, Culture and Music at Fufu Party in the Park

Maggi, in partnership with popular food brand Aduane Pa, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, hosted a colourful edition of the Maggi Fufu Party in the Park at Ghud Park in Accra, bringing together lovers of Ghanaian food, culture, and music.

The event, which ran from the afternoon into the evening, was designed as a grand appreciation gesture to loyal Maggi consumers while celebrating Ghana’s rich culinary heritage.

Speaking at the event, Deborah Kwabla, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Nestlé Ghana, said the inspiration behind the Fufu Party was to express gratitude to consumers who have supported the Maggi brand over the years.

“The inspiration for the Fufu Party that we are all experiencing this afternoon into the evening is basically to say thank you to our cherished consumers. Maggi has a close association with many Ghanaian cuisines, and today we are here with our partner, Aduane Pa, to bring the Maggi experience to life,” she said.

She added that the vibrant atmosphere at the park reflected the strong bond between the brand and its consumers.

“I’m sure you can feel the vibe in the environment. This is Nestlé Ghana’s way of saying thank you to consumers of Maggi,” she noted.

According to her, the collaboration with Aduane Pa was both timely and strategic, as the two brands share a common vision of celebrating Ghanaian food culture.

“We collaborate with partners whose values align with ours. Aduane Pa was organising a similar event around the same time, and we saw it as a great opportunity to come together,” she explained.

Guests at the event were treated to a variety of popular Ghanaian dishes, including fufu, waakye, fried rice, and tuo zaafi (TZ), among others—each prepared to showcase the rich flavour Maggi brings to local meals.

Earlier, Magherita Amon, Brands Manager for Maggi, described the event as a celebration of a brand that has remained a staple in Ghanaian kitchens for generations.

“Maggi is a brand we all know from generation to generation. Maggi and food are inseparable; anywhere there is food, there is Maggi,” she said, adding that collaborations with food operators such as Aduane Pa help strengthen the brand’s connection with everyday food experiences.

On his part, Prince Dweteh, Manager of Aduane Pa, said the Food Party in the Park was aimed at promoting Ghanaian food, culture, and music.

“We have been using Maggi to cook our food for years, and the taste has always been excellent. When you use Maggi, it makes your food very delicious, so we are sticking to Maggi,” he stated.

He noted that although the Food Party in the Park is in its third edition, this was the first collaboration between Aduane Pa and Maggi, describing the partnership as impactful and timely.

The celebration was further heightened by electrifying performances from Tulenkey, Kofi Jamar, Lord Paper, Keche, and other artistes, who thrilled patrons and added to the festive atmosphere.

The Maggi Fufu Party in the Park successfully blended food, culture, and music, reinforcing Maggi’s commitment to promoting Ghanaian cuisine, appreciating its loyal consumers, and supporting local food operators.