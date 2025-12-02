Mafi Traditional Council Announces 77th Mafi Hogbetsotso Za

The Mafi Traditional Council has announced the celebration of the 77th Mafi Hogbetsotso Festival, which will take place from Monday, 8th December 2025, culminating in a Grand Durbar of Chiefs and People on Saturday, 13th December 2025, at Mafi Adidome, the traditional capital of the Mafi State.

The 2025 edition of the festival carries the compelling theme: “Fostering Unity, Peace and Love for Development.” This theme underscores the commitment of the Mafi State to strengthen cohesion among its people, deepen cultural pride, and channel collective energy toward development.

This year’s festival will feature Mafi’s rich lineup of traditional, cultural, and communal ceremonies. Key activities include, the Ancestral Pilgrimage to Kpordoave, the original settlement of the Mafi People.

As custom demands, the Chiefs of Mafi will cross the River Volta to Kpordoave, the original ancestral home occupied by Mafi after the historic escape from Notsie under the oppressive rule of King Agorkorli. At Kpordoave, sacred ancestral rites will be performed to officially usher in the festival, invoking blessings and guidance for the people.

There will also be the “Traditional Procession to Adidome Torkor.” This involves a symbolic procession of Chiefs and people to Adidome Torkor, a revered site representing the battlegrounds and struggles of the forebears of Mafi.

This gathering serves as a reminder of the courage, sacrifices, resilience and unity of purpose displayed by the ancestors in safeguarding the land and heritage of Mafi, and further serves as significance benchmarks for the learnings of the current generation.

The climax of the festival will be the grand durbar of chiefs and people on Saturday 13th December 2025. This colourful gathering will showcase Mafi’s rich cultural heritage through traditional drumming, dance, regalia, and the display of chieftaincy hierarchy among several other displays.

Distinguished guests from across Ghana, the Volta Region, and the diaspora are expected to grace the event.

Commenting on this year’s celebration, the Acting Paramount Chief and Acting President of the Mafi Traditional Council, Togbe Asafo Buatri IV, noted: “This year’s festival will be another layer of building blocks on the strong foundation laid by our forebears and our recent efforts. It is meant to unite all citizens of Mafi, both home and abroad, around a common purpose of development. Our unity, peace, and love remain the bedrock upon which we will build a prosperous future for Mafi.”

He further called on all sons and daughters of Mafi, friends, corporate institutions, and development partners to participate fully and support the festival in the spirit of togetherness and development.

The Mafi Hogbetsotso Za is celebrated annually in remembrance of the great escape of the Ewe people in general, and the Mafi people in particular from the cruelty of King Agorkorli.

The Mafi Traditional Council invites all citizens, stakeholders, cultural enthusiasts, tourists, and the general public to join in celebrating this historic festival. The 77th Mafi Hogbetsotso Za promises to be spiritually fulfilling, culturally vibrant, and development-oriented.