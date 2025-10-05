Mafi Traditional Area Prohibits Erection Of Shrines On Mafi Land

‘We, the people of Mafi, are not murderers. We are a people of peace, dignity, and hard work. It is through farming, fishing, craftsmanship, and honest toil that we sustain ourselves and contribute to Ghana. Wealth does not come from bloodshed or ritual killings. Wealth comes from sweat, perseverance, and the blessings of our deities, who safeguard and protect us when we live uprightly.’

These are the words of the Awafiaga of the Mafi Traditional Area, Togbe Awudza Adabla XV, at a press conference at Mafi Avakpedome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, banning with immediate effect, the erection of any shrine on Mafi land unless that is done with the explicit consent of the Palace of the Awafiaga of the Mafi State.

The press conference, organized by the Palace of the Awafiaga of the Mafi State, formed part of the climax of a three-day cleansing and purification rites for Togbe Avakpe and the Avakpedome community, which were desecrated on 12th December, 2024, through the secret killing and burial of one Nelson Anyana, a native of Wusuta in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region, by some misguided youth of the community.

The Awafiaga of the Mafi Traditional Area, Togbe Awudza Adabla XV, who addressed the press, noted that the shameful act, which was later uncovered by the State’s investigations, not only soiled the name of the Mafi communities but also the Divine god of the people known as Togbe Avakpe. According to Awafiaga, the incident cast a dark shadow over the entire Avakpedome community, adding that such acts are an abomination, criminal, and inhumane and stand against the very values that define them as a people.

‘By these rites, we say, Never Again should any individual or group of persons bring such disgrace to our land, to our deity, and to our people. I warn with the authority of this stool, that anyone who dares repeat such an act, will know no peace in this life,’ the Awafiaga emphasized.

Togbe Awudza Adabla XV, who is also the Head Chief of the Gborta Clan of Mafi and Dufia of Mafi Avakpedome, called on Ghanaians and all people of goodwill to disabuse their minds of the recent tragedy and to once again engage with the chiefs and people of Mafi on issues of farming or agriculture, business, tourism, and the general development of the Mafi State. ‘Our communities are fertile, vibrant, and productive. We till the land, rear animals, and feed not only ourselves but also the nation at large. These are the values of Mafi, especially Mafi Avakpedome. Let us together restore the good name of Mafi Avakpedome, the Awafiaga intimated.

The Dufia and Awafia of Mafi Kumikpo, Togbe Agbozo Daku III, described the murder of the young man on Mafi land as a sacrilegious act committed by such misguided youth of the area. He pledged his support to the Awafiaga’s palace in ensuring that such miscreants are not only exposed to the police and other security agencies but also dealt with according to the laws of the country.

Togbe Ngorgbea XIII of Mafi Vodza, who led the purification rites for the three days, chaired the function. He advised the youth of the area to be wary of the negative infiltration of foreign cultural values into their communities. According to him, with the performance of the purification and cleansing rites, the power of Togbe Avakpe remains unshaken and his protection unbroken, adding that the deity would expose any youth engaged in any barbaric act against the land.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Stool Father of the Awafiaga, Zikpuitor Martin K. Gozah, lauded the chiefs and citizens of the area for their participation, support, and encouragement in carrying out the rites.

There was a heavy downpour as soon as the rites cum presser were over, a development the elders described as a positive sign and an indication that the rites had been successful and accepted by Togbe Avakpe, who is now cleansed and purified.

For centuries, Togbe Avakpe has been the protector and guide of the chiefs and people of Mafi Avakpedome. From the ancient land of Nortsie to their present home, the Togbe Avakpe deity led them with power and valor. He showed his strength in war, migration, and in justice. His very name echoes in their prayers and appellations: Tonguawo fe Avaworkpe, Eweawo fe Nortsu, Ebluawo fe Nortsu. Togbe Avakpe is called Okuhene, Odi Enam, a Yenua. He is a god of truth, of power, and of justice who slays kings, preserves nations, and stands as the shield of both Ewes and Akans.

History also has it that it was under the guidance of Togbe Avakpe that Avakpedome became the judicial and administrative heart of Mafi. In His sacred cave, the ancestors adjudicated disputes, preserved peace, and ensured justice. The presence of Avakpe was the anchor of law, order, and unity.

The event was graced by some elders of the community, including the Stool Secretary for the Awafiaga, Mr. Nelson Agorsor. There was a pouring of libation prayers earlier by the Fiator of the Awafiaga, Mr. Edwin Kpeli.