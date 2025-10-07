Mafi Adidome to Host 2025 Mini Anlo Hogbetsotso Za

The Mafi Traditional Council and the Dufia of Adidome are pleased to announce their formal acceptance to host the 2025 Mini Anlo Hogbetsotso Za in Adidome, the capital of the Central Tongu District. The celebration, scheduled for Saturday, 25th October 2025, will be held under the theme, “Building Bridges, From a Common History to a Common Destiny.”

The decision to host this event in Mafi, specifically in Adidome, a non-Anlo town, is historic. It underscores the shared vision of uniting Ewe Dukor through stronger collaboration among Chiefs and traditional authorities in the Volta Region, beginning with Mafi and Anlo. This vision, rooted in the pursuit of a common voice for development, is aptly reflected in the chosen theme.

The festivities will begin with a Summit of Chiefs from Mafi and Anlo on Friday, 24th October 2025, followed by a grand durbar of Chiefs and people on Saturday, 25th October 2025, at Adidome. Chiefs from across Tongu and other parts of the Volta Region are expected to attend.

The hosting of the Mini Hogbe Za at Adidome follows a formal request from Togbi Sri III, the Awomefia of Anlo Dukor, conveyed through the 2025 Anlo Hogbetsotso Za Committee, inviting the Mafi Dukor to host this year’s Mini Hogbe celebration.

The Mafi Traditional Council, led by its Acting President, Togbe Asofo Buatri IV, described the initiative as “a progressive step that aligns perfectly with our shared vision to strengthen unity among the Ewe people and promote regional development.”

Togbe Buatri noted that the collaboration between Mafi and Anlo “presents unique opportunities to revive Ewe cultural identity, foster unity among chiefs, youth, and communities, and showcase Mafi’s investment and tourism potential.”

He further revealed that the celebration will be tied to a “Mini Hogbe Za Legacy Project,” to be developed in partnership with Anlo leadership for the benefit of the people of Central Tongu.

“Indeed, we see this partnership as a bridge connecting our shared history to a common future,” said Togbe Buatri. “It is not only a cultural celebration but a symbol of renewed unity and progress for the Ewe Dukor.”

Commenting on the event, Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, Awadada of Anlo and Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Hogbetsotso Za 2025, stated that “hosting the celebration in Adidome is more than symbolic.”

“It affirms our cultural spread, reinforces unity among the dispersed Eweawo, and highlights Mafi’s enduring role in our shared heritage towards the realization of our common vision to unite the Ewe Dukor,” he said. He added that the event will also promote agribusiness, youth participation, and highlight the rich cultural legacy of the area.

In his approval of the hosting of the Mini Anlo Hogbe at Adidome, the Dufia and Landlord of Adidome, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, who is also a member of the Mafi Traditional Council, expressed his full support and enthusiasm saying, “this is a progressive initiative; a sign that the Ewe Dukor is ready to unite its people for development.”

Togbe Agyeman added, “Adidome has always been a home of peace and hospitality. This occasion provides an opportunity to strengthen our bonds with our Anlo brothers and sisters and to position Adidome as a centre for cultural and developmental collaboration within the Volta Region.”

All three traditional leaders emphasized that the Mini Hogbe celebration aligns with modern efforts to build strategic partnerships among traditional areas for the collective advancement of the Volta Region.

A Local Planning Committee in Mafi will be collaborating with the Central Planning Committee of the Anlo Hogbetsotso Za to coordinate activities towards a successful and development-focused celebration. The Mafi Traditional Council has also expressed their appreciation to the DCE and the Central Tongu District Assembly for its ongoing support and collaboration towards the success of the historic event.

The 2025 Mini Hogbe Za in Adidome represents a significant cultural milestone; a celebration of unity, shared heritage, and collective progress among the Ewe people.