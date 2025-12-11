Mafi Adidome Opens First Ultra-Modern Community Library

A landmark multi‑million Ghana Cedi community library—the first of its kind in the Central Tongu District—has been officially inaugurated at Mafi Adidome in the Volta Region. The ultra-modern facility, championed by the Dufia of Mafi Adidome, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, was made possible through the support of several partners, including the CH Group Foundation, the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC), and the Central Tongu District Assembly (CTDA).

The new library occupies two classrooms within a renovated three-unit block belonging to the Mafi Adidome E.P. Basic School. It has been stocked with thousands of books covering a wide range of subjects—from literature, humanities, and education to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The collection is expected to significantly enhance learning for pupils and students at both basic and secondary levels, while also serving adults and community members who wish to use the space for reading and research.

The colourful inauguration ceremony drew a large gathering of dignitaries, including traditional authorities, education leaders, political figures, and community members. Students from various schools, including the Mafi Adidome Senior High School (ADISEC) and its choir, also graced the occasion.

In his address, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V described the project as the fulfillment of a long-held vision to elevate educational standards in Mafi Adidome and surrounding communities. He emphasized that the library represents a true gift to learners and teachers, serving as a hub for reading, digital exploration, and knowledge acquisition. He urged the youth to embrace the facility as a beacon of hope and a place where ideas and truth can flourish.

The Chief expressed profound gratitude to the EPC for providing the building, the GLA for its technical support, the CH Group Foundation for donating books, and the many volunteers and family members whose contributions made the project possible.

District Chief Executive Hon. Addison Dodzi Mornyuie praised the initiative, noting its potential to transform educational outcomes in Central Tongu. He stressed that development is a shared responsibility and encouraged community members to actively support such efforts. He also urged students to make full use of the library throughout the week and called on teachers to help learners develop effective study schedules.

Hon. Mornyuie further announced that, beginning next year, the District Assembly and the Member of Parliament, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze, will introduce a district-wide competitive examination in English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science for all basic school pupils. Awards will be presented to the top three performers in each of the district’s twelve educational circuits.

GLA Deputy Executive Director Mr. Israel Yao Dzantor commended the Chief for his foresight, noting that enlightened leadership produces lasting community benefits. He encouraged students to take advantage of the facility, expressing hope that it would help reshape educational outcomes in the district. He reaffirmed the GLA’s commitment to supporting and integrating the library into national knowledge networks.

District Director of Education Ms. Happy Tsifokor described the facility as timely and uplifting for both learners and teachers. EPC District Pastor Rev. Simon Addae also lauded the Chief’s vision and pledged the Church’s continued support for the library’s sustainability.

Representing the CH Group Foundation, Mr. Benjamin Addo Kwakye highlighted the organization’s dedication to supporting underserved communities and described the library as a shining example of what visionary leadership can achieve.

In her welcome address, Adidome Community Library Lead Mrs. Georgina Fiagbenu-Asare said the project was a dream realized and revealed plans to equip the facility with computers to further enhance literacy and digital skills.

The ceremony ended on an inspiring note when a 13-year-old final-year pupil of the Mafi Adidome E.P. Basic School delivered an impressive vote of thanks. Ms. Hozame received applause and monetary gifts from the audience, who encouraged her to continue striving for excellence.