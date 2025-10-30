Mafi Adidome Assembly Member Urges Swift Action To Repair Deteriorating Abattoir, Roads

The Assembly Member for the Mafi Adidome Central Electoral Area in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, Hon. Guggisberg Cujoe Fiagbenu, has issued an urgent appeal to the District Assembly, relevant authorities, and residents to address the alarming state of the Mafi Adidome abattoir.

Located at the heart of the Adidome market, the abattoir serves as a key facility for processing livestock for public consumption. However, its current condition poses serious health and safety risks. Hon. Fiagbenu described the facility as “an eyesore” and “deeply worrying,” citing extensive structural damage, including cracked walls, perforated ceilings, rusted wire mesh, and deteriorating door and window frames. In some areas, deep fissures have exposed the iron rods within the building’s pillars, raising concerns about the safety of workers and consumers alike.

The Central Tongu District is a major player in the Volta Region’s livestock sector, with the 2010 census recording over 106,000 cattle in the area. The neighboring North Tongu District had more than 34,000 cattle as of 2005. Given this significance, the Assembly Member emphasized the need for infrastructure that matches the district’s economic importance.

In addition to the abattoir, Hon. Fiagbenu highlighted the poor condition of roads within Adidome Township. He lamented the proliferation of potholes and the general deterioration of road surfaces, which he said have contributed to recent accidents. One such incident involved a head-on collision between an Opel Astra and a Toyota Hilux, reportedly caused by drivers swerving to avoid potholes.

He called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways to intervene promptly, not only to repair the roads but also to replace missing or damaged road signs to enhance safety and prevent further accidents.

Hon. Fiagbenu concluded his appeal by urging all stakeholders—government agencies, community leaders, and concerned citizens—to come together to restore critical infrastructure in Mafi Adidome for the well-being and development of the district.