Maduro Son Vows Resistance as Regional Leaders Condemn Capture

Nicolás Maduro Guerra delivered a defiant speech to Venezuela’s National Assembly on Monday, his first public appearance since United States (US) forces captured his father and stepmother Saturday morning. The 35 year old lawmaker warned that history would expose any traitors within the governing movement while calling for public mobilizations to demonstrate continued support for the deposed president.

Maduro Guerra, a congressman from La Guaira state also known as Nicolasito, addressed the legislature during a scheduled swearing in ceremony for lawmakers elected in May 2025. He condemned what he characterized as the kidnapping of a head of state, stating that if such actions become normalized, no country remains safe. The speech came hours before his father appeared in Manhattan federal court to plead not guilty to narco terrorism charges.

“The homeland is in good hands, Dad, and soon we’ll embrace here in Venezuela,” an emotional Maduro Guerra said. He demanded that US authorities return his father and stepmother Cilia Flores to Venezuela, while also denouncing being named as a co conspirator in the federal indictment. The younger Maduro claimed the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) would remain united despite recent events.

In an audio message circulated on social media earlier Monday, Maduro Guerra suggested possible betrayal within Chavismo and promised that time would reveal those responsible. “History will tell who the traitors were, history will reveal it. We will see,” he stated according to reports from local media. He called supporters to participate in mobilizations on January 4 and 5, speaking of the need for political and military reorganization.

The congressman emphasized that the movement would not allow divisions or loss of morale despite his father being held in US custody. “You will see us in the streets, alongside these people. They want to see us weak; we are going to raise the banners of dignity,” Maduro Guerra said. He acknowledged the pain but insisted his supporters would not be defeated.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued stark warnings to the Trump administration after the US president suggested military intervention might target Colombia next. Petro, a former M 19 guerrilla who laid down arms under a 1989 peace agreement, declared Monday he would take up weapons again to defend Colombia’s sovereignty. “I swore not to touch a weapon again, but for the homeland I will take up arms again,” he wrote on X.

Petro warned that any US attempt to detain him would unleash what he called the popular jaguar, referring to fierce Colombian resistance. He emphasized that bombing suspected drug operations without sufficient intelligence would kill many children, while attacking peasants would drive thousands to become guerrillas in the mountains. The Colombian president accused Trump of mischaracterizing his government’s anti narcotics efforts.

Trump had called Petro a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States during comments to Fox News and aboard Air Force One. The US president suggested military action against Colombia sounded good to him when asked by reporters. Trump claimed Colombia has at least three major cocaine factories that need shutting down and told Petro he better watch his ass.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly rejected any prospect of US military intervention on Mexican territory, though her response proved more measured than Petro’s combative stance. She told reporters Monday that organized crime cannot be addressed through foreign military intervention, emphasizing that Mexico maintains its sovereignty while cooperating with Washington on security matters.

“We categorically reject intervention in the internal matters of other countries,” Sheinbaum stated at her daily press conference according to Reuters. She stressed that in Mexico the people rule and the nation remains free and sovereign. The president noted Trump has repeatedly requested during phone conversations that US forces be allowed to enter Mexico to combat drug cartels, proposals she has firmly declined.

Trump characterized Mexican cartels as running the country rather than Sheinbaum during his Air Force One remarks Sunday. He described the president as a terrific person but claimed she is frightened of cartels and repeatedly refuses his offers to take them out. Trump insisted something must be done with Mexico given drug trafficking through the southern border.

Sheinbaum’s administration has complied with many Washington demands since Trump began imposing tariff threats, according to analysts. Mexico has increased cartel arrests, drug seizures, and extraditions while agreeing to receive more deportees from other countries. Experts suggest the economic interdependence between the nations and Mexico’s cooperation make actual military intervention unlikely despite Trump’s rhetoric.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court appointed Delcy Rodríguez as acting president Monday after declaring Maduro’s absence temporary rather than permanent. She previously served as Maduro’s vice president and first vice president of the PSUV. The constitution requires elections within 30 days whenever a president becomes permanently unavailable, but the court’s temporary designation allows Rodríguez up to 90 days that can be extended to six months with National Assembly approval.

Rodríguez condemned the US operation while signaling openness to dialogue with international actors. Venezuelan lawmaker Grecia Colmenares vowed before the swearing in ceremony to take every giant step to bring back what she called the bravest of the brave. The interim president enjoys support from Venezuela’s military, historically the arbiter of power struggles in the South American nation.

In Manhattan federal court, Maduro declared himself a prisoner of war and insisted he remains Venezuela’s legitimate president. He pleaded not guilty to charges including narco terrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, and weapons violations. His wife Flores also pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges. Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 17, with Maduro’s lawyers expected to argue he holds immunity as a sovereign head of state.

Trump warned Rodriguez she would pay a very big price if she doesn’t do what’s right, suggesting the US could conduct additional military operations. The president later clarified he considers himself in charge of Venezuela but insisted the US would not remain there long term. He demanded total access to the country including its oil reserves, creating uncertainty about future governance arrangements.

International condemnation of the operation has been widespread. China, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico demanded Maduro’s release and called emergency United Nations Security Council meetings. Secretary General António Guterres expressed concern that international law was not respected. Leaders in Argentina, Israel, and Ukraine voiced support for the US action, highlighting sharp divisions over the unprecedented intervention.

Whether Maduro Guerra’s mobilization calls will generate significant public demonstrations remains uncertain. Venezuela has activated what it describes as a commotion decree expanding repressive powers and authorizing arrests of those supporting US intervention. The regime announced it is hunting for collaborators who may have assisted in Maduro’s capture, though specific targets have not been identified publicly.