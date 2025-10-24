Maduro Decries Psychological Warfare as Trump Weighs Venezuela Strikes

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the United States on Thursday of waging relentless psychological warfare against his country, even as American military assets continue massing in the Caribbean and President Donald Trump openly discusses expanding operations to Venezuelan territory.

Speaking during a televised event on state broadcaster VTV, Maduro described a daily barrage of threats from Washington. “We are threatened daily by the US empire, a daily psychological war. Words back and forth. They move a ship, they move a missile,” Maduro said, claiming the US seeks regime change in Venezuela. He stressed that Venezuela’s people and military remain united at the highest level to defend national sovereignty, vowing to respond calmly and rationally.

The US military has deployed more than 4,500 Marines and sailors to the Caribbean along with three guided missile destroyers, an attack submarine, a special operations ship, a guided missile cruiser, and reconnaissance aircraft. This represents a significant portion of all deployed US naval assets globally, according to fleet tracking data.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez announced that Venezuelan armed forces are maintaining full coastal deployment to achieve optimal coordination and readiness. The mobilization comes as 20 of Venezuela’s 23 states have been militarized as part of military exercises called Independence 200. Caracas views the American buildup as a direct threat aimed at toppling Maduro’s government, though Washington officially characterizes its Caribbean presence as counter narcotics operations.

The escalation has seen American forces conduct at least seven strikes on boats off the Caribbean coast, killing at least 32 people that US officials allege were trafficking narcotics. However, lawmakers from both major American parties have questioned the legality of these strikes against what they term “narco boats,” since drug traffickers aren’t typically considered military combatants.

Trump confirmed last week that he authorized the CIA to conduct covert action inside Venezuela. “We are certainly looking at land now, because we’ve got the sea very well under control,” Trump told reporters, signaling potential expansion beyond maritime operations. Administration officials have privately acknowledged the pressure campaign aims to force Maduro from power, though Trump hasn’t ordered direct action against the Venezuelan leader himself.

Venezuela has responded by bolstering its defensive posture. Maduro claimed Wednesday that Venezuela possesses 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles deployed “even in the last mountain, the last town, and the last city” across Venezuelan territory. These shoulder-launched systems, similar to American Stingers, can be carried by individual soldiers.

The standoff marks an intensification of Trump’s long-running antagonism toward Maduro, dating back to his first presidential term when Washington recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate president in 2019. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a driving force behind current policy, has made little secret of his desire for political transformation in Caracas.

Venezuela does serve as a transit point for some South American cocaine, though most heads to Europe rather than the United States. America’s cocaine supply comes overwhelmingly through the Pacific Ocean and Mexico, raising questions about the stated counter narcotics rationale for the unprecedented Caribbean deployment.

For ordinary Venezuelans, the military buildup has created anxiety amid daily life. Some residents report stocking extra food supplies and losing sleep over fears of potential American attacks, even as cultural events and gatherings continue in cities like Caracas.

The situation leaves both sides locked in a tense standoff, with American military superiority offset by Venezuela’s defensive preparations and the complex political calculations surrounding potential military action against a sovereign nation.