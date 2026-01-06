Maduro and Wife Injured During US Arrest Operation

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, sustained head injuries while attempting to flee United States forces during their arrest, Trump administration officials told lawmakers. The details emerged in a Reuters report citing officials familiar with the briefing.

According to the account, Maduro and Flores ran inside their compound and attempted to hide behind a heavy steel door with a low frame. Both reportedly struck their heads while trying to escape. US Delta Force operators later apprehended them and provided first aid after extraction from the compound.

The couple appeared in court with visible injuries. Flores’ attorney informed the judge that she sustained significant injuries during the operation, potentially including fractured or severely bruised ribs. The attorney requested an X-ray and comprehensive medical evaluation. Courtroom observers noted Flores swaying and lowering her head periodically, while Maduro appeared to struggle with sitting and standing movements. Courtroom sketches depicted Flores wearing head bandages, though officials later characterized her head injury as minor.

Several US Delta Force operators also sustained injuries during the operation following what officials described as a large firefight with a Cuban quick reaction force stationed near Maduro’s compound. The American personnel suffered wounds from bullets and shrapnel, though all injuries were classified as non-life-threatening with full recovery expected.

Nearly 200 US personnel participated in the ground operation in Caracas. Officials stated they lacked precise estimates of Venezuelan or Cuban casualties, though Cuba’s government reported 32 military and police officers killed. US officials suggested the actual number could be higher, describing the encounter as an intense and sustained gunfire battle.

Administration officials emphasized the operation was not designed as regime change. Venezuela’s government structure remains largely intact under Deputy Delcy Rodriguez, whom US officials described as more pragmatic than Maduro. They expressed belief they can work with Rodriguez, noting opposition figures would likely struggle to control the country’s security forces.

A classified intelligence assessment examining immediate and short-term implications of Maduro’s removal informed the administration’s approach toward Rodriguez. Officials clarified the assessment did not anticipate broader regime collapse. US representatives have maintained contact with Rodriguez and her brother, the president of Venezuela’s national assembly, for several months as part of efforts to influence behavior rather than orchestrate leadership changes.

Rodriguez also serves as Venezuela’s oil minister. US officials anticipate her cooperation on rebuilding oil infrastructure and potentially permitting American companies to operate there eventually. However, no formal agreement exists, only expectations that continued US pressure, including substantial naval presence in the Caribbean, will shape future decisions.