Maddy Maznaz drops high-energy Dancehall single ‘Werk!!!’

Ghanaian artist, Maddy MazNaz has released her latest single, ‘Werk!!!,’ a vibrant dancehall track packed with high energy, sharp rhythm, and a message that speaks directly to anyone looking to recharge and push through life’s fatigue. The new release is already attracting buzz for its infectious groove and empowering theme. Stream here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/maddymaznaz/werk/

‘Werk!!!’ is built on a fast-paced dancehall beat that gets listeners moving from the very first second. True to its title, the song celebrates the power of working out, not just physically, but mentally. Maddy Maz Naz uses her bold vocals to encourage fans to step back into the gym, break a sweat, and find their spark again.

The song highlights the feeling of showing up for yourself, shaking off stress, and reclaiming the energy that life sometimes drains away. With punchy lyrics and a rhythm designed to keep hearts racing, ‘Werk!!!’ is well on its way to becoming a staple on workout playlists, gym floors, and dancehall nights across the country.

With this release, Maddy Maz Naz continues to establish herself as a dynamic voice in the Ghanaian music scene, combining dancehall flair with messages that uplift, empower, and energize. As part of her release, Maddy made a stop at 3Music TV’s Culture Daily where she spoke at her upcoming album featuring Sean Kingston and Snoop Dogg, which would be out soon.

‘Werk!!!’ invites listeners everywhere to get moving, stay motivated, and fire up their energy once more.