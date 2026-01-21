Madagascar launches EU and WFP-funded humanitarian hub to strengthen emergency preparedness and response

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the European Union (EU) today officially handed over the country’s first humanitarian hub to the Government of Madagascar. Located in the eastern city of Manakara, the hub will strengthen the nation’s emergency preparedness and response to crises for the cyclone-prone eastern and southern coasts.

“The humanitarian hub builds the capacity of the Government of Madagascar to prepare for and respond to crises like cyclones, storms and floods. By allowing food, medicine, and other vital supplies to be stored in advance, it helps speed up response times and saves lives,” said Tania Goossens, WFP’s Country Director in Madagascar.

With funding of EUR 600,000 from the EU and an additional EUR 200,000 from WFP, the hub comprises two steel mobile storage units with a combined capacity of 1,000 metric tons for humanitarian supplies such as food and medicines as well as four office units for up to eight people.

“In risk and emergency response management, the European Union believes we need to change the way we work. It is not only about reacting after disasters happen, but about anticipating, preventing, and reducing impacts before crises turn into humanitarian catastrophes.” said Roland Kobia, EU Ambassador to Madagascar.

Madagascar is one of Africa’s most storm-prone countries. During the 2024-25 cyclone season (January to April) several tropical storms and cyclones led to fatalities, injuries, displacement, and significant damage to homes and critical infrastructure such as roads, crops and livestock.

“The establishment of this humanitarian hub in Manakara is a major step in strengthening national emergency preparedness and response. It reflects our community-centred, results-driven approach, ensuring faster, more coordinated, and effective action. The Malagasy Government’s commitment, supported by our partners, helps guarantee tailored and sustainable assistance to the most vulnerable populations,” said General Gabriel Ramanantsoa, General Director of the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC).

The government-managed hub will be open to all members of the humanitarian community and supports the country’s national emergency coordination policy by providing infrastructure to preposition essential humanitarian supplies for rapid access to crisis-affected people in remote areas.

The EU has been a significant contributor to WFP in Madagascar, providing more than USD 29 million for humanitarian and development initiatives, as well as supporting the WFP-managed United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) since 2020.