Macron Seeks EU-Wide Social Media Ban for Under-15s Following School Attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to pursue European Union legislation banning social media access for children under 15, responding to a deadly stabbing at a middle school in Nogent-sur-Marne.

The proposed measure follows Tuesday’s fatal attack involving a 14-year-old student, marking France’s latest school violence incident.

During a France 2 interview, Macron emphasized urgent action is needed to address youth violence exacerbated by social media. “If EU-wide regulation isn’t achieved within months, France will implement its own restrictions,” he stated, later reinforcing on X (formerly Twitter) that platforms already possess age-verification capabilities they must enforce.

The push aligns with global efforts to regulate children’s digital access, mirroring Australia’s 2024 ban for under-16s. Research by Australia’s eSafety Commission revealed widespread circumvention of existing age limits, with underage users easily accessing platforms that technically prohibit those under 13.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal characterized the Nogent attack as part of a disturbing pattern rather than an isolated event. The victim, a 31-year-old school aide, was fatally stabbed during routine bag checks for weapons – a security measure increasingly adopted in French schools.

Macron’s proposal faces complex implementation challenges, including verification protocols and platform compliance. The initiative reflects growing governmental consensus that social media platforms must share accountability for youth safety, with France potentially joining Australia as a test case for stringent digital age restrictions.