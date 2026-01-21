Macron Confronts Trump Trade Threats in Davos Speech

French President Emmanuel Macron wore aviator sunglasses during his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, covering an eye condition he described as harmless. The French leader used his appearance to push back against United States trade policies and territorial ambitions.

Macron characterized American economic actions as measures that “openly aim to weaken and subordinate Europe” during his speech. The remarks came as tensions escalate over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on European nations.

During a New Year address to armed forces in southern France last Thursday, Macron’s right eye appeared bloodshot and swollen. He told troops the condition was “completely harmless” and asked them to “pardon the unsightly appearance”. Macron quipped that observers could “simply see an unintentional reference to the ‘Eye of the Tiger,'” referencing Survivor’s 1982 hit as “a sign of determination”.

President Trump announced Saturday he would impose 10 percent tariffs starting February 1 on goods from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, increasing to 25 percent on June 1. The tariffs remain in place “until an agreement is reached” for American acquisition of Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory.

Trump also threatened 200 percent tariffs on French wine and champagne after Macron questioned his Greenland plans and declined to join his proposed “Board of Peace” initiative. On Tuesday morning, Trump posted screenshots of private messages between himself and Macron on Truth Social.

Trump is expected to hold a formal signing ceremony for the Board of Peace charter on Thursday at the World Economic Forum. More than 10 countries have agreed to join the body, though not all have publicly announced their participation. A source close to Macron said the French president “does not intend to give a favorable response” to the invitation, preferring the United Nations as the vehicle for resolving disputes.

The confrontation has dominated discussions at the forum, which had been expected to focus primarily on artificial intelligence, economic growth, and climate change. Macron warned against a global shift toward the “law of the strongest” and argued the world faces instability and a battle between democracy and autocracy.

European leaders issued a joint statement Sunday condemning the tariff threats, warning they “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral”. French President Macron reportedly asked the European Union to activate its anti-coercion instrument, colloquially known as a “trade bazooka,” which could block some American access to EU markets.

Some observers on social media called Macron “kéké,” French slang for a show-off, while others joked he was emulating Tom Cruise in Top Gun. A French political commentator suggested he wore the glasses to “protect his image” rather than his eye condition.

Trump is scheduled to address the forum Wednesday morning. The president has said he plans to speak about what he considers successes during his first year back in office.