Macron Announces France Recognizes Palestinian State

French President Emmanuel Macron formally announced Monday that France recognizes the State of Palestine, making it the first Western member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council and first G7 nation to take this diplomatic step.

Speaking at a UN summit in New York co-hosted with Saudi Arabia, Macron called the recognition the “only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace,” describing the move as a “defeat for Hamas.”

The French president posted on social media that “given its historic commitment to a just and sustainable peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the state of Palestine. Peace is possible.”

The recognition comes tied to the New York Declaration, which was endorsed by 142 of the UN’s 193 member states earlier this month through a General Assembly resolution. The declaration calls for Palestinian statehood, a Gaza ceasefire, hostage releases, and Hamas’s disarmament.

France now joins China and Russia, which recognized Palestine in the 1980s, making three of the five UN Security Council permanent members acknowledging Palestinian statehood. The United States remains opposed to both the New York Declaration and Palestinian recognition efforts.

The diplomatic announcement follows Macron’s July declaration that France would formally recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly, fulfilling a promise made amid escalating tensions in Gaza. The timing coincides with recent recognition announcements by the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal.

In granting recognition, France explicitly acknowledged “Palestinian actors who have chosen dialogue and peace over those such as Hamas, in particular, who have chosen war and terrorism,” according to the French Foreign Ministry.

The move represents a significant shift in Western diplomatic alignment, as France becomes the first G7 nation to recognize Palestinian statehood, taking many international observers by surprise despite months of speculation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned France’s decision, characterizing it as rewarding terrorism following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks that triggered the current Gaza war. Netanyahu has consistently rejected international recognition efforts, maintaining that Palestinian statehood west of the Jordan River will not be established.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed France’s recognition as a historic step, with Palestinian officials describing it as placing France “on the right side of history” amid ongoing conflict.

The recognition announcement comes as Israel launches a major ground offensive in northern Gaza, drawing international criticism over civilian casualties and humanitarian conditions. Macron has previously criticized Israel’s military campaign, stating it “totally destroys Israel’s credibility.”

The New York Declaration establishes a 19-member committee jointly chaired by France and Saudi Arabia to oversee implementation of the two-state solution framework. The committee will monitor progress toward Palestinian statehood and coordinate international diplomatic efforts.

Within France, at least 86 municipalities reportedly raised Palestinian flags Monday in support of Macron’s announcement, defying Interior Ministry guidance against such displays. The domestic response reflects broader European public opinion increasingly sympathetic to Palestinian statehood recognition.

The coordinated timing with Saudi Arabia highlights France’s attempt to bridge Western and Arab diplomatic positions on Palestinian issues. The partnership represents a significant diplomatic realignment as traditional Western allies diverge on Middle East policy.

European nations including Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra, and San Marino are expected to follow France’s lead with their own recognition announcements in coming weeks. The momentum suggests a broader European diplomatic shift away from U.S. positions on Palestinian statehood.

The recognition decision also carries domestic political implications for Macron, who faces criticism from both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian constituencies. His timing during Jewish New Year celebrations drew particular controversy from Israeli supporters.

Trump administration officials dismissed the recognition wave as “purely symbolic,” arguing that unilateral recognition undermines negotiated solutions between Israelis and Palestinians. The U.S. maintains that statehood must emerge through direct negotiations rather than international declarations.

The French recognition comes amid stalled ceasefire negotiations, with Hamas recently proposing a 60-day truce in exchange for partial hostage releases. Trump administration officials view such proposals as insufficient given demands for complete hostage returns.

International humanitarian organizations have pressed for extended ceasefires to facilitate aid distribution in Gaza, where healthcare systems have collapsed under sustained bombardment. France’s recognition may complicate such efforts by hardening Israeli positions against international mediation.

The diplomatic developments occur as the UN General Assembly convenes for its annual session, providing a platform for Palestinian recognition advocates to coordinate future initiatives. Additional countries are expected to announce recognition decisions throughout the week.

For Macron personally, the Palestine recognition represents a defining foreign policy legacy as he approaches the end of his presidential term. The decision positions France as a leader in European Middle East diplomacy while potentially straining relations with Israel and the United States.