Machine Gun Kelly Makes Cheeky Joke at F1 Show Amid Fox Reconciliation

Machine Gun Kelly caused a stir at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after making a cheeky comment about his sex life right as rumours intensified that he and actress Megan Fox may be finding their way back to each other.

The 35 year old rapper turned rocker performed at the T Mobile Zone at Sphere stage on Friday, November 21, as part of the Formula One race weekend entertainment lineup. During his set, MGK reportedly joked onstage about his bedroom performance using an F1 racing metaphor.

Fox, 39, and MGK ended their relationship in December 2024 after she allegedly discovered he had been communicating with other women. At the time, she was pregnant with their daughter, Saga Blade Fox Baker, who was born on March 27, 2025.

Multiple sources have told entertainment outlets that the former couple are now working toward reconciliation. According to insiders speaking with People in late October, MGK spends most nights at Fox’s home helping with their newborn, and the pair act like a couple despite not putting a label on their relationship.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that welcoming Saga has brought them closer and that Fox is impressed with how MGK has stepped up for both her and the baby. The insider said the musician has been making a concerted effort to demonstrate his commitment to Fox and the children by being consistently involved, loving and supportive.

More recently, sources told Us Weekly that Fox is open to fully reconciling with MGK. Their lives are reportedly much more integrated now, and as long as he commits to proving himself, she would give him another chance. The pair are planning to spend the holidays together and want to create a harmonious family dynamic.

MGK previously spoke about his coparenting relationship with Fox during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in September. He described Fox as a phenomenal mom and the greatest partner to have had a child with. He explained that their daughter’s name comes from a Norwegian goddess meaning epic story, reflecting their turbulent but meaningful journey together.

He also shared that Fox was fuming when someone praised him simply for holding the baby, insisting she deserves the credit for doing most of the work. On the Today show earlier this year, he said he wanted to detract all the congratulations to himself and move them to Fox because she really does all the work.

Despite their close bond, earlier reports suggested Fox did not initially see a romantic future between them. A source told Us Weekly that while she still loves him, she has been standing her ground and making him work to earn back her trust after what she described as a lot of damage done.

Saga lives primarily with Fox, while MGK reportedly stays over most nights to help care for their daughter. The couple have also reportedly continued attending couples therapy as they work on building a more solid foundation for their relationship.

Away from family life, MGK released his seventh studio album, Lost Americana, in August. The record, which debuted at number four on the Billboard 200, marked a shift toward Americana and folk rock sounds. The album trailer was narrated by Bob Dylan, generating widespread attention due to the legendary musician’s typically elusive public persona.

MGK spoke to People about the negativity he has received over the years, saying he no longer lets criticism affect him. He noted that the hate directed at him has become so ingrained in pop culture that it feels almost automatic, but he has let it go completely because entertainment should not be taken too seriously.