Maagrace Garments to Double Capacity, Add Jobs in Ghana Expansion

Maagrace Garments Industries Ltd. (MGIL) will double its production capacity by year-end through a new Koforidua facility funded by Growth Investment Partners Ghana, significantly boosting Ghana’s garment export capabilities and creating hundreds of jobs.

The expansion targets increased production for global brands like Fruit of the Loom and Victoria’s Secret’s Adore Me while prioritizing female and youth employment.

MGIL, a subsidiary of Ethical Apparel Africa, currently employs over 700 workers with 72 percent women and exports over 90 percent of output internationally. CEO Keren Pybus confirmed completion timelines: “The new facility is on track to be completed by the end of this year, and once operational, will roughly double our production capacity.” The investment addresses previous scale constraints through secured year-round programs with major clients.

Vocational partnerships with institutions like Koforidua Technical Institute will expand to equip students with industry skills and support local SMEs. GIP Ghana CEO Jacob Kholi emphasized policy leverage potential: “Training support through TVET grants and access to affordable working capital for raw materials are key areas where policy can accelerate industrial outcomes.”

The British International Investment vehicle will track job creation, revenue growth, and female management representation over three years.

While maintaining U.S. market focus, MGIL reports growing European and Canadian buyer interest, with plans shifting toward higher-value outerwear and fleece products.

This expansion establishes a scalable ethical manufacturing benchmark in West Africa, demonstrating how targeted industrial investment can drive inclusive growth without compromising labor or environmental standards. “It’s about proving that industrialisation in Africa can be profitable, ethical, and transformative,” Pybus stated.