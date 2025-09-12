Maadwoaah Releases Brand New Single “Alpha & Omega”

Maadwoaah’s highly anticipated single “Alpha & Omega” has finally arrived.

The song which has been trending on social media for awhile is out now and is set to take over the airwaw soon

The title itself suggests a powerful message. “Alpha & Omega” symbolizes the beginning and the end, reflecting themes of faith, hope, and redemption.

Given Maadwoaah’s artistry, “Alpha & Omega” is an uplifting and meaningful addition to his discography. Fans can look forward to exploring the song’s themes and melodies, and experiencing the artist’s unique style.