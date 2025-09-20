Lyles Claims Fourth Consecutive World 200m Title

American sprinter Noah Lyles secured his fourth consecutive world 200-meter championship at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, clocking 19.52 seconds to match Usain Bolt’s historic achievement of four straight titles in the event.

The victory on Friday evening at Japan National Stadium demonstrated Lyles’ dominance in his signature event, as he held off compatriot Kenny Bednarek who finished second in 19.58 seconds. Jamaica’s Bryan Levell claimed bronze with a personal best of 19.64 seconds, while Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana finished fourth in 19.65 seconds.

The 28-year-old Lyles joined Usain Bolt as only the second athlete to accomplish the 200m four-peat at World Championships, with Bolt achieving his streak from 2009 to 2015. The American’s closing rush proved decisive in securing victory before an enthusiastic crowd at the venue.

Lyles’ triumph represented a strong response to his bronze medal performance in the men’s 100m earlier in the championships, where Jamaica’s Oblique Seville claimed gold in 9.77 seconds, ahead of teammate Kishane Thompson’s silver in 9.82 seconds.

The defending champion had established himself as the favorite after running a world-leading 19.51 seconds in Thursday’s semi-finals, demonstrating the form that has made him the world’s premier 200m sprinter.

Following his victory, Lyles expressed confidence about extending his winning streak, stating his intention to pursue a fifth consecutive title at the 2027 World Championships. The American credited his tactical approach and patience during the race’s crucial phases for securing the victory.

Lyles acknowledged the mental challenges he faced during previous competitions in Tokyo, referencing difficulties from the 2021 Olympics when he struggled with depression. The sprinter emphasized how his current positive mindset and support system contributed to his success.

The victory maintains Lyles’ perfect record in 200m finals at World Championships since his first title in 2019. His consistency in the event has established him as one of the greatest 200m runners in championship history, now matching Bolt’s remarkable achievement.

The American revealed he had wanted to run faster than his 19.52 time, which matched his winning performance from the 2023 World Championships. Despite not achieving a personal best, the tactical execution proved sufficient to maintain his championship dominance.

Bednarek’s silver medal ensured American success across both podium positions, highlighting the depth of United States sprinting talent. The competition between American teammates adds another dynamic to Lyles’ pursuit of continued excellence in his specialty event.

The World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 runs from September 13-21 at Japan National Stadium, marking the milestone 20th World Athletics Championships since the inaugural event in Helsinki in 1983.

Lyles’ achievement reinforces his status as the world’s leading 200m sprinter while setting the stage for his ambitious goal of becoming the first athlete to win five consecutive world titles in the event. The American’s combination of speed, tactical awareness, and mental resilience continues defining his championship performances.

The victory also demonstrated Lyles’ ability to bounce back from setbacks, using his 100m bronze as motivation rather than allowing it to affect his confidence in his stronger event. This mental approach has become a hallmark of his championship success.